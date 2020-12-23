TelecomTV’s top stories of 2020

In a bumper year for news coverage and page views on TelecomTV, exclusive stories about personnel changes, analysis of the developments in open networking (particularly Open RAN) and insights into broadband strategies featured prominently in the list of our most read articles of 2020.

Here’s a rundown of the 15 articles that attracted the most eyeballs this year….

Basil Alwan, Sri Reddy join Nokia exodus

Two IP/optical networking big guns laid a path to the Nokia exit door. They weren’t alone. Read the full story.

Ericsson's Edge Gravity drops out of favour

Ericsson’s global edge ambitions fell back to earth. Read the full story.

IBM unveils its Cloud for Telecoms and an impressive posse of partners

The IT giant amassed a long list of telco cloud pals. Read the full story.

Boris Johnson changes his mind over Huawei

The intersection of politics and telecoms tech did not do the Chinese vendor any favours in the UK (and elsewhere). Read the full story.

Mavenir files for IPO

Open RAN flag-waver Mavenir attracted a lot of attention when it filed papers with the SEC for an IPO in early October. Read the full story. (PS: The company put the IPO plans on ice a few weeks later…)

Open source project breathes life into Covid-19 health emergency

In March 2020, the world’s attention was very much focused on increasing the availability of ventilators to treat Covid-19 casualties. Let’s hope we don’t find ourselves compelled to report on similar developments in 2021… Read the full story.

Ericsson CEO sees Open RAN impact from 2023

Börje Ekholm is, I find, more inclined to be a bit more open (excuse the pun) about unwelcome industry developments than many other CEOs, and that’s to his credit. Read the full story.

Ericsson crashes Open RAN party with security scare

The Swedish vendor outlined multiple ways in which Open RAN architectures could be subject to security breaches, a move that provoked a strong response from some major operator CTOs a few days later. Read the full story.

Why Open RAN is just too hot to ignore

By September it was becoming increasingly clear it was a case of when, not if, Open RAN deployments would be significant part of cellular networking’s future. Read the full story.

Microsoft affirms its telecoms intentions with Metaswitch acquisition

Will this set a trend for 2021? The relationship between cloud platform operators and communications technology developers (and their customers) is shifting… Read the full story.

Head of BT gets coronavirus. CEOs of O2, Three and Vodafone UK now "self-isolating"

This story smacks of 2020. Let’s hope it’s a one-off. Read the full story.

Luddites of Britain unite! You have nothing to lose but your broadband

Ditto! The details almost sound like a work of fiction… the big concern, of course, is that this dangerous nonsense was happening on our streets and in our countryside. Read the full story.

Rakuten’s CTO: We cut out the middlemen to build 5G

Tareq Amin was everywhere (remotely) in 2020, sharing his views on what could be possible for network operators if they embrace disaggregated network architectures such as Open RAN. Read the full story.

Nokia CEO unveils restructuring plan as sales decline, margins improve

The latest new regime at the giant Finnish vendor started here with a shake-up of the operating structure and top deck management team. Read the full story.

Ericsson forms new cloud native tech acceleration unit

The Swedish vendor is forming a new unit in California, which was in stealth mode until… Read the full story.

- The staff, TelecomTV