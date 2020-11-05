IBM unveils its Cloud for Telecoms and an impressive posse of partners

IBM has upped the ante in the telco cloud partnership world with the launch of IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, which the tech giant describes as “an open, hybrid cloud architecture designed to help telecommunications providers address the specific challenges of the highly-regulated industry: accelerating business transformation, enhancing digital client engagement and improving agility as they modernize their enterprise applications and infrastructure to unlock the power of 5G and edge.”

The announcement marks IBM’s big move to use the cloud savvy of Red Hat, which it acquired in July 2019 for $34 billion, to address the cloud native, distributed platform needs of wide area network operators (fixed line and wireless/mobile telcos, cable operators), which need to revamp their entire underlying platforms and operations to be able to address the needs of their customers (particularly enterprise users) in a cloud-oriented, 5G world.

And IBM didn’t want to leave it any later, because the telco community has been gettin’ jiggy with the public cloud giants (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) during the past year. And while telcos will not want to commit to develop their future with just one major hyperscaler, dance cards are being marked right now and IBM will not want to miss out on the telco cloud tango.

The platform is built on IBM Cloud Satellite, a distributed cloud architecture that can run on public or private (on premises) cloud platforms and which is based on Red Hat’s cloud native OpenShift containerization software modules. IBM recently announced it had teamed up with AT&T to combine the capabilities of IBM Cloud Satellite with the operator’s 5G access services in order to help enterprises managed their applications in hybrid edge environments.