Why Open RAN is just too hot to ignore

There’s a lot of excitement around the prospects for Open RAN right now – including projections that Open RAN technology investments will hit tens of billions of dollars per year by 2026/7 – as well as ongoing scepticism that disaggregated radio access network infrastructure deployments can ‘work’ for network operators. That friction is an interesting dynamic in itself: Open RAN is arguably the most contentious of the telco industry's current religious debates.

But the market momentum behind Open RAN is undeniable – here is just a selection of the operator initiatives and deployments underway right now:

There are more examples, and more will certainly emerge in the coming months as major operators such as AT&T and Verizon continue with pilots and trials too. The Open RAN train has left the station: There are now too many major operators putting their weight behind this technology trend, and too many companies directing R&D efforts towards the needs of the Open RAN community, for it to be ignored or relegated to 'lab experiment' status. Open RAN is now too hot to ignore.

What does this mean for the broader market? Well, the crystal ball gazers at some of the leading industry research outfits believe investments in Open RAN technology will surge during the next few years. While outlay is currently quite low, the team at Dell’Oro expects a total spend on Open RAN technology during the next five years of more than $5 billion.

The team at ABI Research has looked further out, expecting Open RAN spending to top $10 billion per year by 2026/7 and hit $30 billion in 2030, and that’s just on public cellular networks: It also expects enterprise, industrial and private network investments in Open RAN technology to hit $10 billion in 2030.

That might seem bold for the enterprise/private sector, but consider how many companies invested in Citizens Broadband Radio Services (CBRS) 3.5 GHz spectrum in the recent auction in the US, which raised about $4.6 billion: While big names such as Verizon and DISH spent the most money, the FCC announced that more than 200 companies, including cable operators, ISPs, utility companies and enterprises, splashed out on licenses and it seems increasingly likely that many of the smaller organizations, and those not already in the wireless services market, will invest in standard hardware platforms and Open RAN software applications if they decide to build their own infrastructure.

And the ready availability of such applications from the equivalent of an open mobile networking app store looks to be not too far away: Part of Rakuten Mobile’s mission is to make its Open RAN developments available to the world via the Rakuten Communications Platform, a full suite of “solutions and services for the deployment of virtualized networks at speed and low cost by telecom companies and enterprises around the world, tailored for their unique needs.”

Meanwhile, specifications are being further developed by the O-RAN Alliance and the likes of the ONF (with its SD-RAN program), while the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is working on reference designs for Open RAN products and related architecture blueprints.