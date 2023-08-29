SKT pushes for quantum-safe comms standards

With the security of future communications networks in mind, SK Telecom (SKT) is using an ITU security group meeting that is being hosted in South Korea to push for the development of global quantum-safe communications standards based on a combination of quantum key distribution (QKD) and post-quantum cryptography (PQC) technologies.

Enabling the security of data transmitted over communications networks once hackers get their hands on quantum computing resources, which will enable them to quite easily crack current public-key cryptographic codes, is absolutely critical to network operators and particularly vital to their enterprise services offerings. As a result, the development of specifications and standards that will enable operators to deploy quantum-safe communications technologies, which are interoperable and allow the secure transmission of data across multiple networks, is of vital importance – but identifying an approach that will suit the needs and resources of all operators will not be easy.

SKT has been engaged in quantum-safe communications R&D for quite some time, having established a quantum technology laboratory as long ago as 2011, and is offering services that benefit from advanced security system protection: For example, it has already deployed QKD technology developed by Swiss network security specialist ID Quantique in its 4G and 5G networks; and it has developed a QKD-as-a-service (QaaS) offering with datacentre and colocation giant Equinix.

Then last year, several of the South Korean operator’s quantum cryptography developments were adopted by the ITU Telecommunication Standardisation Sector (ITU-T) as new work items – see SK Telecom leaps closer to the quantum technology era.

Now SKT is pitching a specific quantum-safe communications approach to the ITU-T Study Group 17 that focuses specifically on network security developments and is currently meeting at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX), just outside Seoul, in the hope it will lead to the development of a global standard.

The operator believes quantum-safe communications can be achieved by “combining the strength of QKD and PQC”, it noted in this announcement, as QKD, a hardware-based technology that requires the installation of network-integrated devices, can “guarantee information-theoretic security (or perfect security) for key exchanges”, while PQC, which can be deployed as a software upgrade, provides the “cryptographic algorithms that are thought to be secure against quantum computer attacks.”

According to SKT, an integrated QKD/PQC system can “protect the entire communication chain against attacks by quantum computers,” while “a maximum level of security can be provided by applying both QKD and PQC to a particular section.”

The operator gives a number of examples, as shown in the image below: It believes QKD can be used to safeguard transmissions between datacentres, while PQC can be used to securely transmit data between a datacentre and an end user device via wireless/mobile connections; and for communications between datacentres and end user devices across links that comprise fixed and wireless links, QKD can be applied to sections covered by fixed-line infrastructure and PQC can be applied to sections covered by wireless connections.