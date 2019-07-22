Unless you procure differently you can't become a DSP
The Digital Service Provider: Episode 1.13
The telecoms industry is heavily dependent on its ecosystem of partners and suppliers, but the move towards becoming a DSP will require substantial operational changes. So is today’s ecosystem economic model fit for purpose?
What innovative start-up wants to partner with CSPs that still have labyrinthine procurement processes and lengthy payback periods? Are legacy business practices the real barrier to transformation, and what can be done? And what about the wider ecosystem and vendor supply chain? If VCs won't support start-ups that are relying on service provider buy-in and revenues, because the procurement process is too complex and payback terms too long, then how will CSPs achieve their necessary transformation?
Featuring:
- Mark Newman, Chief Analyst, TM Forum
- Rahim Tafazolli, Regius Professor, 5GIC
- Andrew Coward, CEO, Lumina Networks
- Adriano Acciaroli, EMEA Telecommunications Director, Salesforce
Filmed at: DSP Leaders Forum 2019, Windsor, UK
