Extra Shot: Cloud Native and Automation

The third edition of Extra Shot focuses on cloud native and automation, picking up on comments and views expressed during the DSP Leaders World Forum sessions. In fact, a number of discussions during DSP Leaders World Forum covered cloud native, with lots of panellists commenting on developments, opportunities and challenges, but where are we in terms of real demand for cloud native capabilities? We also wanted to learn what role industry bodies such as the CNTT and the ETSI NFV ISG will play and whether they do different things.

Closely associated with virtualized and cloud native functionality is automation – operators need to introduce automated processes into their operations in order to manage their next-generation networks in an efficient way. But whilst automated processes are going to really help CSPs, it isn’t easy to introduce true, zero touch automation. Furthermore, will it help operators achieve their 5G ambitions?

Naturally, we asked our special guests about their hot beverage preferences…

Featuring:

Steve Legge, COO, NetNumber

Caroline Chappell, Research Director, Analysys Mason

Soumen Chatterjee, Senior Director, Product Management and Solutions, Blue Planet

Neil McRae, Chief Architect, BT

Filmed with TelecomTV's Smart Studio service

