People and Processes for Cloud Native Telcos
May 14, 2020
To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lydJQJXiUqo?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Summary
Technology innovation is only part of the evolution from CSP to DSP; service providers need to fundamentally re-evaluate and overhaul their approach to ‘people and processes’. Service provider culture and working practices that have served CSPs well for decades have been found to be inadequate for the needs of a Digital Services Provider, and indeed for any operator who is serious about transforming their business into a leaner, agile and more dynamic operation. The adoption of Cloud Native methodologies covers not just network technology, but also people and processes. So what new skills and resources are needed, and what are the best working methods to apply?
Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020
Speakers
Marcus Brunner
Head of Standardization, Open Source and Eco-System, Development, Swisscom
Heather Kirksey
VP, Community and Ecosystem Development, Linux Foundation
Sumit Verdi
Sr. Director Solutions Management, Telco & Edge Cloud, VMware
Guy Daniels
Director of Content, TelecomTV
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.