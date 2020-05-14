DSP Leaders World Forum

People and Processes for Cloud Native Telcos

May 14, 2020

Featuring:
Marcus Brunner, Head of Standardization, Open Source and Eco-System, Development, Swisscom
Heather Kirksey, VP, Community and Ecosystem Development, Linux Foundation
Sumit Verdi, Sr. Director Solutions Management, Telco & Edge Cloud, VMware
Guy Daniels, Director of Content, TelecomTV
Summary

Technology innovation is only part of the evolution from CSP to DSP; service providers need to fundamentally re-evaluate and overhaul their approach to ‘people and processes’. Service provider culture and working practices that have served CSPs well for decades have been found to be inadequate for the needs of a Digital Services Provider, and indeed for any operator who is serious about transforming their business into a leaner, agile and more dynamic operation. The adoption of Cloud Native methodologies covers not just network technology, but also people and processes. So what new skills and resources are needed, and what are the best working methods to apply?

Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020

Speakers

