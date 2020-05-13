How to Implement Cloud Native Network Transformation

Building on the output from TelecomTV’s inaugural Cloud Native Telco event, service providers and their partners need to understand that cloud native is more than just containers and Kubernetes. It requires a new approach to network architectures and services, one that recognises that cloud native means more than just the latest new technology – it is a methodology focused on applications and deployments. So how do service providers build on their investment in NFV to create the modern, dynamic networks needed for DSPs?

