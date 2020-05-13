DSP Leaders World Forum

How to Implement Cloud Native Network Transformation

May 13, 2020

Featuring:
Diego R. Lopez, Senior Technology Expert, Telefónica
Rabi Abdel, Network Cloud Principal Architect & Senior Manager, Cloud & Automation CoE, Vodafone Group
Steve Legge, COO, NetNumber
Gary Mackenzie, Senior Solution Architect, EMEA Telco Technology Office, Red Hat
Guy Daniels, Director of Content, TelecomTV
Summary

Building on the output from TelecomTV’s inaugural Cloud Native Telco event, service providers and their partners need to understand that cloud native is more than just containers and Kubernetes. It requires a new approach to network architectures and services, one that recognises that cloud native means more than just the latest new technology – it is a methodology focused on applications and deployments. So how do service providers build on their investment in NFV to create the modern, dynamic networks needed for DSPs?

Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020

