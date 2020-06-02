Extra Shot: 5G and Edgenomics
Extra Shot episode 1
In our first Extra Shot programme looking back at DSP Leaders World Forum, we talked to BT's Neil McRae and Ericsson's Mats Johansson about 5G, the telco edge and their hot beverage preferences.
Featuring:
- Neil McRae, Chief Architect, BT
- Mats Johansson, Senior Marketing Manager, Digital Services, Ericsson
- Chris Lewis, MD, Lewis Insight
