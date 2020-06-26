Extra Shot: Connectivity and the Resurgence of Telecoms
Extra Shot Episode 4
The fourth edition of Extra Shot focuses on connectivity and, picking up on comments and views expressed during the associated DSP Leaders World Forum session, the renewed appreciation of the role that communications networks play in people’s personal and working lives.
The critical role that telecoms operators have played during the Covid-19 pandemic has been widely noted and appreciated, with particular reference to the speed at which they were able to adapt to shifting traffic patterns and users demands. Now, though, operators are examining what they should do next and identifying ways in which they can address the emerging market demands.
Featuring:
- Keri Gilder, CEO, Colt Technology Services
- Mattias Fridström, Chief Evangelist, Telia Carrier
