Connectivity and the Resurgence of Telecoms in the Global Economy

The global Covid-19 pandemic is resulting in massive disruption to working practices, with many companies closing down their offices and requesting that their employees work from home. This sudden change is putting a strain on communications networks and cloud services – not only with work-related file transfers and video conferences, but also a rise in OTT entertainment service usage as vast numbers of consumers are instructed to self-isolate. Are our networks able to cope with the increase in capacity and can quality of service levels be maintained? After years of moving away from a reliance on “unprofitable” connectivity investments and towards digital services provision, have we written off the value of connectivity too soon? With the Covid-19 crisis set to continue for the foreseeable future and with CSPs faced with an extraordinary situation and responsibility, what are the best strategies to now adopt?

