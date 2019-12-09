Open RAN validates TIP’s disaggregated networking model

The 4th Annual Summit of the Telecom Infra Project saw some 1,000 TIP members gather in Amsterdam. The open RAN was the main focus of the event, with Vodafone and Telefonica leading the call for an acceleration of open networking within the telecoms ecosystem. Vodafone even announced an RFQ for its entire footprint in Europe, inviting open RAN suppliers to tender for 100,000 base stations. TelecomTV spoke to the board members of TIP and asked them about the progress they are making, collectively and individually, and what areas of its end-to-end open model still need to be developed – Edge and network management being two prime examples. They are all keen to stress that TIP and its members are now entering the phase of actual deployments, including PoCs and trials. The next step is to continue this momentum whilst also encouraging more of its members to take an active part in building the next generation of telecoms infrastructure.

Featuring:

Axel Clauberg, TIP Chairman, and VP & CTO, T-Systems International

Yago Tenorio, TIP Board Member, and Head of Network Strategy & Architecture, Vodafone

David del Val Latorre, TIP Board Member, and CEO Research & Development, Telefónica Core Innovation

Caroline Chan, TIP Board Member, and VP Data Centre Group, GM Network Business Incubator, Intel

Attilio Zani, Executive Director, TIP

Filmed at: TIP Summit, Amsterdam, November 2019