How NFV and SDN are helping shape the Digital Service Provider

How exactly will the adoption of SDN and NFV help CSPs become DSPs – digital service providers – as they look to reduce their commercial reliance on basic connectivity services? What results are we seeing so far and is there evidence that this transformation is actually working? SDN gives operators the network programmability that allow them to deliver connectivity services, such as Ethernet on demand. NFV opens up the ability to deliver services on top of that basic connectivity, in real time and with full customer control. It is no longer sufficient to just build the network; it now has to deliver seamless end-to-end services that result in a viable business outcome for end users, creating a true application experience that builds on SDN, NFV and soon cloud native technologies.

