Airspan, Altiostar partner to ramp up open vRAN commercialisation

Base station maker Airspan and virtualised RAN software maker Altiostar have partnered with the aim of accelerating the commercialisation of Open vRAN platforms for 4G and 5G networks.

The announcement underscores the importance that industry has placed on working together to get open standards-based networking off and running.

The companies will combine Airspan's hardware aptitude with Altiostar's vRAN software in a bid to capitalise on growing excitement about Open vRAN's potential to end vendor lock-in and enable operators to pick whichever off-the-shelf equipment they need for their modular mobile networks.

Said excitement has been amplified lately by big names like Telefonica, which has assembled a consortium – unsurprisingly it includes Altiostar – to help it launch 4G and 5G Open RAN trials in its core markets this year. Heads everywhere were nodding sagely last month when two industry groups with overlapping agendas – the O-RAN Alliance and Facebook's Telecom Infra Project (TIP) – agreed to work together on interoperable open RAN solutions. Meanwhile, Vodafone also caused a stir towards the end of last year when it shared its ambition to migrate its entire European footprint to Open RAN.

In a statement, Airspan and Altiostar said their new partnership was borne out of their experience with rolling out and integrating thousands of sites for the "world's first commercial open cloud-scale Web-based virtualised RAN network in Japan." It won't take many guesses to figure out the operator to which they refer.