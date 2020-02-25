Rakuten zeroes in on zero-touch with Nokia OSS deal

Rakuten Mobile has lined up Nokia to provide OSS services that will help the upstart Japanese telco on its journey towards zero-touch network operations.

Under the deal, Nokia will operate Rakuten's virtualised core network, freeing up the latter to concentrate on services. It's hardly surprising that Nokia has won this contract: 12 months earlier it was revealed that Rakuten had picked it to supply and deploy a cloud RAN, cloud-native core, and multiple network functions.

This is the logical next step in their relationship, as Nokia is given the job of automating much of the network and service lifecycle management on Rakuten's behalf. The idea is that Rakuten can focus on a quick LTE rollout and laying the groundwork for 5G while keeping on top of OPEX.

Excitement about Rakuten is building as the e-commerce prepares to make the move in a couple of months from humble MVNO to a fully-fledged and cloud-native MNO. Its hope is that unlike its entrenched rivals – DoCoMo, KDDI and Softbank – Rakuten will be unencumbered by legacy infrastructure and will therefore be able to out-innovate them.