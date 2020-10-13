Extra Shot: The Cloud Native Telco Summit After Party
- Our sixth Extra Shot focuses on cloud native telco developments
- Four special guests pitch in with industry insights and hot drink preferences
- The Containerised Beverage Function infrastructure chart is getting congested...
Episode 6
The sixth edition of Extra Shot focuses on key talking points from the recent Cloud Native Telco Summit, and includes insights from a quartet of special guests on topics such as 5G core implementations, cloud native maturity in the telecoms sector, the benefits of using public cloud platforms as part of a telco cloud native strategy, and more.
Of course we also sought the hot beverage preferences of our special guests (watch out for our ristretto 'shout out') and an update to our proprietary, but not yet copyrighted, Containerised Beverage Function infrastructure chart.
Featuring special guests:
- Richard Band, Head of 5G Core, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Nigel Stephenson, Director Market Development, EMEA, Telco and Edge Cloud BU, VMware
- Azhar Sayeed, Global Chief Architect, Red Hat
- Danielle Royston, TelcoDR, Public Cloud Evangelist
Filmed with TelecomTV’s Smart Studio service
