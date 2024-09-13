BT & Toshiba team with Equinix for quantum-safe connectivity

The future use of quantum computers by so-called ‘bad actors’ poses a major threat to the cybersecurity of enterprises. Quantum computers, which are expected to be available by the end of this decade, will be capable of cracking current encryption techniques in seconds, hence the need for the deployment of technologies, such as QKD, that can protect data in the post-quantum era.

But using such technology to protect data transmissions now is also a savvy move as any data stolen today that is too hard to encrypt using current hacking methods can be stored and then accessed using quantum computers when they become available. As BT pointed out, “Data which requires long-term security could be at risk of ‘store-today, crack-later attacks’ when sufficiently powerful quantum computers are available. QKD-based security is unique because the key-exchange is secure against any computational or mathematical advance,” making it permanently secure.

Howard Watson, BT’s chief security and networks officer, stated: “Our partnership with Toshiba has already seen us build the world’s first commercial trial of a quantum-secured metro network in London and today marks an important milestone in our journey towards accelerating the commercialisation of quantum-secure connectivity. With quantum technologies moving at an incredible speed, we continue to explore and test the practical technologies emerging from this highly innovative field to secure the UK’s digital infrastructure against future quantum threats.”

The move is also a boon for Equinix which, like any datacentre operator, wants to be seen to be providing the very best in data and connectivity security. “Equinix is committed to making investments in futureproof secure connectivity and hosting, for our customers today and well into the future,” stated Bruce Owen, managing director for the UK at Equinix. “We understand just how complex today’s digital challenges can be, which is why we are pioneering the democratisation of quantum-secure communications, making it accessible as a service to thousands of businesses worldwide. This collaboration with BT Group and Toshiba is a welcome opportunity to enhance our customers’ access to innovation that will build resiliency in the quantum computing era,” added Owen.

The announcement comes only weeks after the US Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) issued the first three encryption algorithms developed to resist and negate attacks made by quantum computers against digital security defences, including those deployed in communications network infrastructure, a move welcomed by BT.

“The publication of NIST’s first set of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards is a significant milestone for modern cybersecurity,” the operator stated in comments shared with the media. “The set of algorithms are a globally leading standard in a new era of protecting communications against cyberattacks by quantum computers,” the operator noted.



The move can only further enhance BT’s reputation as one of the leading players in the quantum-safe networking sector: Earlier this year, BT was identified as one of the world’s leading companies in the development of technology that will enable quantum-safe networking. In a market perception survey conducted by TelecomTV, which garnered more than 330 responses, IBM ranked first, followed by Nokia and BT – notably, the fourth and fifth places were also taken by network operators, SK Telecom and Vodafone – see IBM tops quantum-safe networking ranking.



Like any emerging technology, though, quantum-safe networking doesn’t come cheap. This is something that BT has long recognised: In 2022, Tim Whitley, the BT distinguished engineer and then managing director of the telco’s Applied Research department and its UK R&D campus, Adastral Park, stated that efforts by Toshiba to integrate QKD technology with optical networking systems would “make things better and more reliable, but will actually make them, I think, lower cost as well.”

Whitley retired last year and was succeeded by Gabriela Styf Sjöman, who is BT Group’s managing director of research and networks strategy. At a BT ‘Secure Tomorrow Festival’ event held at Adastral Park on 12 September, Styf Sjöman told TelecomTV that she is set to more closely integrate the quantum-safe networking and optical research teams to further develop the telco’s solution.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV