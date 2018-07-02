Cloud-RAN demo achieves full decoupling of software and hardware

Last week we reported on the inaugural Board Meeting of the O-RAN Alliance of telecoms operators seeking to develop open RAN solutions. One of the questions we posed was whether or not there would be a sufficiently large ecosystem of developers and vendors willing to work towards the O-RAN Alliance’s new specifications. It took just a few days before the first real evidence of vendor (or perhaps more accurately alt-vendor) support to emerge.

Under the guidance of China Mobile, vendors Lenovo, Xilinx, Napatech and Radisys used the Mobile World Congress Shanghai event to jointly demonstrate the industry’s first cloud-RAN solution that supports heterogeneous acceleration hardware and full decoupling of software and hardware. The diagram above illustrates their combined architecture approach.

“This joint project will help mature the total technical solutions for cloudification of the mobile wireless networks,” said Dr. Chih-Lin I, Chief Scientist of the China Mobile Research Institute. “This is a valuable step towards NFV general-purpose hardware accelerator solutions. We hope to use programmable hardware accelerators to improve the overall energy efficiency of the NFV platform and reduce the total cost, provided that all software and hardware can be fully decoupled, even for RAN.”

According to China Mobile, current NFVi hardware acceleration solutions (which are necessary for improved NFV performance) are problematic, with customized-function designs and non-unified interfaces, meaning it is difficult to decouple software from hardware. China Mobile therefore pushed its partners to develop hardware accelerators enabled with programmable hardware and unified APIs with open source community contributions.