The symbiotic nature of Edge, 5G and AI

The two undisputed hot and hyped topics of the year are 5G and the Edge. Whilst these are different technology sets with their own business models, there is plenty of synergy and overlap. The question though, is whether Edge Computing is the perfect use case for 5G, or if 5G is the perfect use case for the Edge. And let’s not forget AI and data analytics – which will be key to maximising the operational potential of new 5G and Edge networks.

Featuring:

Patrice Slupowski, VP Digital Innovation, Orange

Andrea Calvi, Head of Technology Evolution and Innovation, TIM

Antje Williams, SVP 5G Campus Networks, Deutsche Telekom

Arnaud Vamparys, SVP Radio Networks, Orange

Filmed at 5G World, London, 2019