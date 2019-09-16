Standardisation meets Open Source: The Next Steps

The era of software-defined, cloudified networks has begun and promises a higher degree of automation, more flexibility and time to market improvements. This brings together two traditionally separated worlds – CSPs, who are used to technology alignment within standardisation bodies, and the software business, which is often driven by de-facto vendor standards or open source communities.

Deutsche Telekom hosted a special two-day event in Bonn during September to attempt to build bridges between the two, using the best from each of them to create a state-of-the-art network and service management system for programmable networks.

TelecomTV hosted the concluding panel discussion, building on our similar panel held at DSP Leaders Forum back in May, and it’s encouraging to see how the discussion has moved along.

The panel looks at the progress made by ETSI and the Linux Foundation following the signing of their collaboration MoU in April, and how this move towards greater cooperation is impacting the telecoms ecosystem. We ask if the existing vendor supply ecosystem is ready and able to deliver the necessary solutions and innovations that the CSPs now require, and then look for consensus for the next steps to take.

Deutsche Telekom is committed to helping develop this initiative and will be publishing its suggestions and recommendations. TelecomTV has committed to support this dialogue and we will be again addressing the topic at our Great Telco Debate in December and also at next year’s annual DSP Leaders Forum.

Featuring:

Sebastian Zechlin, Head of OSS Architecture & Innovation, Deutsche Telekom

Diego Lopez, Senior Technology Expert, Telefonica

Luis Romero, Director General, ETSI

Heather Kirksey, VP, Community and Ecosystem Development, Networking, LFN

Rolf Eberhardt, Head of Service Orchestration, HPE

Dhananjay Pavgi, Competence Head, Tech Mahindra

Nurit Sprecher, Nokia and Vice Chair, ETSI ZSM ISG

Filmed at: Deutsche Telekom, Bonn