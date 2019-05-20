Open Source and Standards collaboration

Have the traditional standards development organisations and the various open source communities found common ground to support the future requirements of Open Networking? As the Linux Foundation explains, the open source community has long adopted the motto, "if a standard exists, we use it; if a standard doesn't exist, we go and forge our own way, because we're not going to wait". But one of the things that's been changing over the last two years is that the open source project groups and foundations want some way to actually get this work back into a standards organisation. There is increasing recognition that the standards bodies serve their users well and the addition of open source is an augmentation to the process, not a replacement.

Featuring:

Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation

Luis Romero, Director General, ETSI

Phil Robb, VP Operations, Networking & Orchestration, The Linux Foundation

Pierre Lynch, Lead Technologist, Ixia

OSP TV: Series 1: Episode 4