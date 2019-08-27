How the BBC is developing personalised video broadcasting

Instagramification is a new personalised documentary built with object based media. It used the BBC’s own StoryKit tool to tell a different version of the same story depending on the needs and personality traits of each viewer. It is less focused on explicit interactivity, where viewers physically decide on which path the story will take, and more on “implicit perceptive” storytelling. Both R&D projects indicate that we are only just scratching the surface of what’s possible with broadband video broadcasting.

Featuring:

Bill Thompson, Principal Research Engineer, BBC R&D

Nick Hanson, Development Producer, BBC R&D

Filmed at: TelecomTV, London, August 2019