How can CSPs secure the skills for their future needs?

The current skill base of CSPs is not necessarily what they need for their future evolution into DSPs. So how do they attract the necessary new employees, whilst competing with the glamour of the hyper-scale cloud and content providers, as well as a potentially lucrative start-up culture?

During the DSP Leaders Forum event, we brought together representatives from a cross section of the industry to debate the issues: as the UK’s largest CSP, and one of the country’s biggest employers, BT supports 6,000 apprenticeships on its training program; the ITP is a member organisation that focuses on the career development of individuals within the industry; MEF focuses on standards but also runs professional certification programs and coding hackathons; and University College London is one of the main academic centres for undergraduate and post graduate telecoms work. We also invited a recent telecoms graduate and a telecoms apprentice to add their fresh insights to the debate.

The discussion focuses on the two primary ways for CSPs to recruit and train new entrants: university degree schemes and apprenticeship programmes. Are we teaching our undergraduates the right skills that CSPs will require as they transition to DSPs, and do the industry apprenticeship programmes work as well as they could to encourage diversity and support social mobility?

Featuring:

Ann Potterton, Head of Apprenticeships, BT

Crissi Williams, CEO, ITP

Andy Valdar, Visiting Professor, UCL

Daniel Bar-Lev, Director, Office of the CTO, MEF

Reagan Turner, BSc Undergraduate, University of Salford

Josh Fowler, Senior Technical Service Center Technician, CenturyLink

Filmed at: DSP Leaders Forum 2019, Windsor, UK