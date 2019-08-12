How 5G will impact the telecoms ecosystem

The success of 5G will require the full support of the telecoms ecosystem, but it may introduce significant changes to the established ecosystem. The necessary innovation depends on the whole industry working together – at least as much as commercial realities permit – and collaborating. Which is why CSPs such as Orange have opened co-innovation centres for partners, vendors and start-ups. Another factor at play is the continuing transformation of CSPs to become digital service providers; a trend that started with virtualisation but that will continue with cloud native. The decoupling of infrastructure, hardware and software will continue to open up the market to a wider range of vendors.

Featuring:

Patrice Slupowski, VP Digital Innovation, Orange

Andrea Calvi, Head of Technology Evolution and Innovation, TIM

Mansoor Hanif, CTO, Ofcom

Filmed at: 5G World, London