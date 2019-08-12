How 5G will impact the telecoms ecosystem
To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yB7BqpjWb_Q?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The Digital Service Provider: Episode 1.16
The success of 5G will require the full support of the telecoms ecosystem, but it may introduce significant changes to the established ecosystem. The necessary innovation depends on the whole industry working together – at least as much as commercial realities permit – and collaborating. Which is why CSPs such as Orange have opened co-innovation centres for partners, vendors and start-ups. Another factor at play is the continuing transformation of CSPs to become digital service providers; a trend that started with virtualisation but that will continue with cloud native. The decoupling of infrastructure, hardware and software will continue to open up the market to a wider range of vendors.
Featuring:
- Patrice Slupowski, VP Digital Innovation, Orange
- Andrea Calvi, Head of Technology Evolution and Innovation, TIM
- Mansoor Hanif, CTO, Ofcom
Filmed at: 5G World, London
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.