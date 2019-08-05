Creating new vertical market opportunities with 5G

With its increased data throughput, higher capacity and ultra low latency, 5G promises to enable new services that are better suited to the needs of enterprises. Perhaps even more importantly, 5G technology will enable CSPs to create bespoke slices, tailoring performance to the specific requirements of individual industry use cases. But have telcos successfully pitched the benefits of 5G to verticals, and which vertical industries are going to be the first movers? They may also have to contend with a radical change in spectrum licensing, whereby national regulators could bypass CSPs and sell limited 5G operating licenses direct to enterprises.

