Huawei launches IoT Connect Enablement Platform; signs up China Mobile
- Connect Enablement Platform (CEP) for IoT connectivity management
- Designed to provide cloud-based agile, efficient IoT operation
- China Mobile standardizes on Huawei CEP for its IoT Platform
- It offers carrier grade capabilities, performance and scale
Huawei has publicly launched its IoT Connect Enablement Platform (CEP) cloud, which it describes is an operational connectivity management platform specifically designed for telco requirements. The vendor says it offers carrier grade capabilities, performance and scale to help telcos support their B2B and B2B2X customers. The solution uses more than 40 RESTful Open APIs to support integration and innovation between telco and industry solution providers.
China Mobile has already signed onboard and has been using the CEP for over a year to consolidate its 31 provincial systems into one platform supporting all its IoT B2B2X and vertical specific IoT services within China. In fact, the CEP was co-developed by Huawei and China Mobile, as part of the telco’s digital transformation strategy. Huawei reports that China Mobile has used the platform to grow its IoT connections by over 100 million in under a year and now serves in excess of 300 million IoT connections – making it the largest telco IoT platform in the world.
The vendor adds that China Mobile has cut time to market by using CEP, launching new services in 5 to 7 per cent of the previous time taken. It has almost doubled IoT revenue in the past year and has a supporting ecosystem of more than 50,000 industrial partners operational on the platform.
Key Quotes:
- “We are confident that we will work together with IoT ecosystem partners to create a new, smart, and interconnected life,” said Xu Haiyong, General Manager of China Mobile Information Technology.
- "The continuous evolution of connection capability of telecom carriers will be the basis for IoT,” said Ali Shi, President of Huawei Software Business Unit. “The IoT operation platform and ecosystem are key success paths for the IoT digital world.”
Original Press Release:
Huawei announces IoT Connect Enablement Platform Cloud enabling telcos agile and efficient IoT operation
Delivering cloud based agile, efficient IoT operation and monetization supported by proven carrier grade performance. China Mobile standardizes on Huawei CEP as group IoT Platform to enable ‘Big Connection’ strategy.
[Munich, Germany, September 4, 2018] Huawei announces the launch of its IoT Connect Enablement Platform (CEP) Cloud at Huawei Operation Transformation Forum held in Munich, September 4th and 5th 2018. Huawei IoT CEP Cloud is an operational connectivity management platform tuned to the unique requirements of telecommunications providers. It provides carrier grade capabilities, performance and scale to support the pivotal role that providers will play in enabling IoT connection+X IoT services for their B2B and B2B2X customers. Including:
- Scale ready: Massive connection management, quick product launch, agile and efficient operation, and aggregating open ecosystem, so as to achieve B2B customer operation, fast service rollout, and high operational efficiency to support the rapid growth of IoT services.
- Cloud-based deployment: Flexible deployment options including public Cloud which enables tailoring to carriers technological, cost optimization and service strategies.
- Enabling Telco to maximize the value of IoT connections: Business enablement services for enterprise customer, process flexibility and manageability to tailor to the requirements of different industries verticals, meeting enterprise customized service capabilities and providing open digital self-operation services.
- Over 40+ RESTful Open APIs to facilitate the integration and innovation of Telco and industry solution providers.
China Mobile one of the world’s largest operators, selected Huawei IoT Connect Enablement Platform (CEP) to consolidate 31 China Mobile provincial systems into one platform supporting all their IoT B2B2x and vertical specific IoT services within China. China Mobile has leveraged the new platform to grow their IoT connections by over 100 million in under a year, and it now serving in excess of 300 million(1) IoT connections making it the largest telco IoT platform in the world. Huawei CEP Cloud has delivered step change in business agility, cost-to-serve and IT performance - enabling a differentiated China Mobile IoT experience and the growth of IoT services across China:
- Dramatic TTM improvements - which allow services to be launched to market in 5-7% of the previous time taken
- Enabling explosive Ecosystem growth - with currently more than 50,000 industrial partners operational on the platform
- Significant Cost reduction, driving from single optimized, agile processes and elimination of 31 provincial systems
- Powering a near doubling(1) of IoT revenue from 2017 through 2018.
“China Mobile fully implements the ‘Big Connection’ strategy to create a wonderful smart interconnection life. The CM IoT operation platform jointly developed by Huawei provides a new engine for China Mobile's digital transformation. Currently, the platform has accessed more than 50,000 industry customers with the number of IoT connections reached over 300 million. We are confident that we will work together with IoT ecosystem partners to create a new, smart, and interconnected life.” Said Xu Haiyong, General Manager of China Mobile Information Technology Co., Ltd.
"The continuous evolution of connection capability of telecom carriers will be the basis for IoT. The IoT operation platform and ecosystem are key success paths for the IoT digital world. By leveraging its business practices and technology accumulation in the communication industry, and with China Mobile's innovative CM IoT project practice, Huawei Software has built the IoT OceanConnect CEP Cloud, billions of connection, continuously improves connection efficiency and ecosystem capabilities, IoT becomes a real development engine for telecom carriers.“ Ali shi, President of Huawei Software Business Unit.
Reference notes
(1) CHINA MOBILE ANNOUNCES 2018 INTERIM RESULTS - Advancing the Big Connectivity Strategy with Operating Performance Achieving Favorable Growth (www.chinamobileltd.com/en/file/view.php?id=198726)
