Huawei launches IoT Connect Enablement Platform; signs up China Mobile

Huawei has publicly launched its IoT Connect Enablement Platform (CEP) cloud, which it describes is an operational connectivity management platform specifically designed for telco requirements. The vendor says it offers carrier grade capabilities, performance and scale to help telcos support their B2B and B2B2X customers. The solution uses more than 40 RESTful Open APIs to support integration and innovation between telco and industry solution providers.

China Mobile has already signed onboard and has been using the CEP for over a year to consolidate its 31 provincial systems into one platform supporting all its IoT B2B2X and vertical specific IoT services within China. In fact, the CEP was co-developed by Huawei and China Mobile, as part of the telco’s digital transformation strategy. Huawei reports that China Mobile has used the platform to grow its IoT connections by over 100 million in under a year and now serves in excess of 300 million IoT connections – making it the largest telco IoT platform in the world.

The vendor adds that China Mobile has cut time to market by using CEP, launching new services in 5 to 7 per cent of the previous time taken. It has almost doubled IoT revenue in the past year and has a supporting ecosystem of more than 50,000 industrial partners operational on the platform.

Key Quotes:

“We are confident that we will work together with IoT ecosystem partners to create a new, smart, and interconnected life,” said Xu Haiyong, General Manager of China Mobile Information Technology.

"The continuous evolution of connection capability of telecom carriers will be the basis for IoT,” said Ali Shi, President of Huawei Software Business Unit. “The IoT operation platform and ecosystem are key success paths for the IoT digital world.”

Original Press Release:

Huawei announces IoT Connect Enablement Platform Cloud enabling telcos agile and efficient IoT operation