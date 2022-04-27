Polygamy at the cutting edge: How open relationships fuel the telco cloud

The apparent rivalry between telcos and hyperscalers appears to have dissipated and has been replaced by a seemingly endless stream of deals as many traditional network operators have been striking partnerships with the likes of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud to assist in the journey to their next generation ‘telco cloud’ platforms and operations, with BT and bell Canada being just two of the most recent examples. (See BT embraces ‘The Digital Way’ with Google Cloud and Bell and Amazon Web Services bring 5G Edge Compute to Canada.)

These partnerships are very often linked to ongoing 5G strategies, with operators seeking the best ways to embrace cloud-native processes such as Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) and make use of containerized applications, and the best (perhaps the only feasible) way to achieve those goals in a timely manner has been to tap the hyperscalers, which spent the pandemic years pumping up their abilities to host telcos’ network functions (wireless and fixed) and had been assembling them into branded telecom infrastructures.

As a result, we now have the likes of Microsoft's Azure for Operators and Google's Anthos for Telecom, while AWS has armed itself with a range of technologies and alliances to make itself attractive to telco partners to the point where some see it as dangerously close to having a dominant position.

Previously, some in the telecom industry were wary of consorting with the ‘hyperscale cloud providers,’ fearing they would end up in thrall to a new set of technology jailers, just as they were expecting the technology to be disaggregated and the grip of the two remaining global telecom vendors – Ericsson and Nokia – to be loosened. Huawei, of course, is increasingly missing in action as far as Europe and the US is concerned, while other potentially big players aiming to assist with the telco cloud journey, such as NEC and Samsung, are keen to make up the numbers.

It’s important to note here that some cloud customers, including telco cloud customers, are not averse to a bit of lock-in, since it can make the provider more responsible for performance and problem solving and remove procurement risk, akin to the “nobody was ever fired for buying IBM” scenario. The resulting realisation for telcos was that they needed to buddy up with a cloud player (preferably one of the big three) or even leap into bed with one (as had AT&T with Azure).

Allied to this realisation was the dampening of ‘cloud fear,’ as telcos concluded that hyperscalers were unlikely to become dominant players to their detriment in the way that might have been expected in the past when a Microsoft or an IBM could use their proprietary technologies to stifle competition and fight off antitrust actions in the courts.

The ‘open’ nature of today’s technology makes that outcome less likely and would anyway be squashed by both governments and telcos themselves if it looked like making a return. Cloud is just too important to let it be dominated by a small huddle of tech giants.

The expectation now is that the technology and the likely shape of the business models to emerge will favour multiple relationships across the various technical, geopolitical, regional and business divides. Besides, there are so many options and virtualization approaches now that it’s difficult to see why any one of them might dominate in the long run, plus there are multiple ways that data and apps can move about, with few barriers to a telco using several cloud and hyper-cloud providers for reasons of reach, specialisation, public policy/data sovereignty and, of course, to discipline partners/suppliers. Seeing the cloud market as a carve-up between three US giants is far too reductive… it just won’t happen.

So where are we?

Nobody is sure. Despite all the optimistic projections, the fact is that ’the edge,’ which telcos are setting much store by to grab a piece of the cloud action, is still very much a work in progress, while the equally crucial AI-driven ‘slicing’ technology and standards, which are expected to generate 5G application uptake amongst corporates, is proving very slow to come through with meaningful revenue, or to come through at all.

That leaves all sides agreeing technology relationships/agreements to best capitalise on new services and business models as the possibilities become clearer. Hence there has been a spate of agreements involving all the hyperscale players and many of the influential telcos, often with specific reference to ‘the edge.’

Meanwhile – just as a reminder to factor in the hype – important chunks of industry growth appear to be staying on their existing trajectories without making allowances for expected shifts. Take hyperscale data centres: They were supposed to attenuate once the spotlight moved to the edge, resulting in an expanding number of smaller edge data centres to tip the balance from the mega to the smaller. On the contrary, ‘hyperscale’ expansion is now projected to accelerate. According to Synergy Research Group, hyperscale data centres are set to number more than 1,000 globally within three years (there are currently 728) and keep right on growing, hitting 1,200 by the end of 2026. It’s possible, of course, that hyperscale growth will continue and will prompt even more edge growth as it does so. (See How many hyperscale data centres does the world need? Hundreds more, it seems.)

Two-way relationships

London-based consultancy STL, which has been researching the cloud and edge markets from a telco perspective, sees the emerging edge sector as a major telco opportunity, but not simply to act as a vehicle to help hyperscalers reach the verticals they are after.

According to David Martin, Associate Senior Analyst at STL, the most interesting thing from a telco point of view is not the connectivity services they may be able to sell to the hyperscalers, but the technical and other assistance the hyperscalers will be able to offer the telcos in the development of their own services. “MEC partnerships involve a two-way complex relationship,” he says, pointing out that some of the components in a service might be furnished by either party.

As a case in point, BT is rolling out what it calls its ‘Network Cloud,’ supporting its own cloud native solutions for hosting key network functions, such as the 5G core.

“I think this will sit alongside solutions from some of the hyperscalers,” says BT Group’s Chief Technology Officer, Howard Watson. “It’s quite critical that we’re able to deliver low latency services to customers and to allow developers from, say, the AWS ecosystem to be able to write applications to use that low latency,” he said. The recent cooperation agreements often involve explicit references to co-development of edge applications and the two-way nature of the relationships is clear.