What telcos want at MWC26 – report

What do network operator executives want to see and hear about at the upcoming MWC26 show in Barcelona? The answers can be found in the newly published and free-to-download TelecomTV report, MWC26 Hot Trends: A Barcelona Preview.

The 29-page report looks at the hot trends expected to be discussed and demonstrated at the MWC26 show, including the broad impact of AI on network operator strategies, as well as sovereignty, satellite services, 6G and network APIs.

It also features insights from a dozen telecom operator executives representing AT&T, BT Group, Deutsche Telekom, KPN, Liberty Global, Orange, Telenor, Veon, Verizon, Virgin Media O2 and VodafoneThree, who disclose what they would like to hear about at the event and, just as importantly, identify their favourite tapas (more on that later).

As you might expect, AI features very heavily, with the operator executives in particular very keen to hear real-world use cases and proof points about how AI is making an impact in production networks.

That sentiment was shared by Rui Frazao, chief network officer at pan-European operator Iliad, who noted in an email to TelecomTV that while he is not attending MWC26 this year, he’d be keen to know “how the AI buzz from last year evolved to concrete solutions that can help me accelerate automation of my network operations.”

But the telco executives mentioned a lot more than AI: Other topics raised include 5G monetisation, hybrid cloud, autonomous networks, sovereign solutions, network resilience and optimisation, integrated cloud-native security, the evolution of satellite services and much more. (We’ll come to the food in a moment…)

In addition, the report also features a (very corny) MWC26 playlist – Bohemian rAPPsody, for example – and a buzzword bingo card (be sure to print this out and mark off the terms and references as you hear them during the show…).

And three key technology companies – Red Hat, Supermicro and Wind River – share what they are planning at MWC26 and provide their recommendations for a memorable Barcelona experience.

And those include the all-important tapas recommendations that everyone needs while in the vibrant capital city of the Catalonia region.

In his email to TelecomTV, Iliad’s Frazao selected patatas bravas as his personal favourite, and that particular dish crops up several times. But there are many other fantastic suggestions from the telco execs and vendors, such as ‘bikini con trufa’, Pà amb Tomàquet, Almejas a la Sarten and more (including the classics – Iberico ham and manchego). There are also restaurant recommendations from those in the know!

So download the report now (it’s free!) and get up to speed with the hot trends and hot dishes you need to know about at this year’s MWC.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV