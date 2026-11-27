In today’s industry news roundup: WhatsApp teams up with multiple mobile operators, including Verizon and Jio, to enable eSIM activation for international travellers; Taiwan’s telco research body launches a 6G testbed and is hooking it up with international partners; China Unicom says its commercial core platform has been assessed under verified autonomous networks (AN) conditions; and much more!

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned digital comms platform that has more than 3.3 billion users worldwide, has teamed up with multiple mobile operators – Verizon in the US, Reliance Jio in India, Smart Communications in the Philippines, Smart Axiata in Cambodia, and unnamed “others” – to offer international eSIM activation for people travelling outside their home market. WhatsApp noted in this blog that it is offering “a new way to buy and install a data e-SIM when travelling internationally in just a few taps without leaving the app.” The service will be rolled out in “select countries soon”, with in-app notifications set to appear when it is available in each respective market. The move comes at a time of significant growth in the use of eSIMs. According to GSMA Intelligence, the research unit of industry body GSMA, global eSIM smartphone penetration reached 5% at the end of 2025, is expected to reach 10% by the end of 2026, and will double again in 2027. “By 2030, eSIM smartphone connections will outnumber those on traditional removable SIMs,” according to GSMAi.

Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has launched 6G-Formosa, a shared testbed designed to help companies “develop and validate emerging 6G technologies for commercial deployment”. Bringing together 18 partners across industry, academia and research from Taiwan and overseas, including test vendor Viavi and the University of Málaga in Spain, “the platform combines Taiwan-developed technologies, equipment and systems with international testing expertise and has already supported technical testing for 20 companies,” noted ITRI in this announcement. The testbed’s capabilities cover integrated sensing and communication (ISAC), energy efficiency, intelligent networks, 3GPP non-terrestrial networks (NTN), and multi-orbit satellite communications. “Working with telecom operators and equipment and software providers in Taiwan, the partners completed two international joint trials: Low-altitude drone detection using a 6G ISAC base station; and end-to-end NTN satellite communications,” noted ITRI. Pang-An Ting, ITRI’s VP and general director of the Information and Communications Research Laboratories, noted: “6G is moving into system integration, international standardisation, and real-world testing. With 6G-Formosa, companies can use shared infrastructure to test equipment from different vendors, reduce duplicated investment, and shorten development and validation cycles. This will help them bring more mature, competitive 6G equipment to international markets.” ITRI is working with the University of Bristol to connect 6G-Formosa to the UK’s Joint Open Infrastructure for Networks Research (JOINER) – find out more about JOINER in this TelecomTV article – and is working with test vendor Keysight Technologies to link 6G-Formosa to the Victoria Network, a 6G testbed in Málaga, Spain, under the EU’s 6G-Sandbox project. ITRI is also deepening its cooperation with the Titan research hub, led by the UK’s University of Cambridge, and with the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO). “These collaborations will help Taiwanese companies accelerate 6G innovation, validate technologies and pursue opportunities in global markets,” noted ITRI.

China Unicom says it is the first telco in the world to participate in a commercial live network AN (autonomous networks)-level assessment in the core platform, and that it scored 3.8 on the TM Forum’s six-step AN level taxonomy. “The assessment focused on core network fault management and was conducted on China Unicom’s network operations platform,” noted the operator in this announcement. “Leveraging its Fault Management Center and Huawei’s intelligent operations capabilities, China Unicom has established automated capabilities across awareness, analysis, decision and execution. Using actual production network data, the assessment team observed and analysed the monthly number of successful 5GC [5G core] diagnoses against the total number of diagnoses, verifying a diagnostic success rate of 98.3%,” it continued. “This demonstrates how live network assessment translates operational performance into measurable evidence, validating the effectiveness of autonomous capabilities in real networks. The assessment also provides valuable industry experience for applying reproducible, data-driven testing methods to autonomous networks. The test evidence and self-assessment results were subsequently validated by TM Forum’s Autonomous Network Levels Assessment Validation service,” added China Unicom.

While the potential downsides of developing and deploying advanced AI is attracting a great deal of attention right now, another cutting-edge technology, quantum computing, is also keeping tech leaders on their toes these days as Q-Day, the point at which the proliferation of quantum computers will render even the most sophisticated of today’s encryption methods null and void, draws ever closer and cybersecurity concerns further intensify. According to the results of a recent survey of 1,020 IT leaders in 10 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas conducted by international network operator Colt Technology Services, “the countdown to quantum risk is accelerating faster than businesses anticipated,” as “63% of organisations questioned expect Q-Day to arrive within just three years, while 97% are already taking action to prepare for quantum-related cyber risk as they confront a new generation of machine-driven threats”. Of those concerned about quantum risk, almost one in four say they are “extremely concerned”, according to Colt, with their greatest fear being “the potential exposure of automated machine-to-machine and IoT communications”, cited by 61%, followed closely by “harvest-now, decrypt-later” attacks, cited by 60%. Buddy Bayer, Colt’s chief operating officer, stated: “Businesses are entering a new era of cyber risk. AI and machine-to-machine activity are changing not only the volume of threats but their speed and complexity. Organisations are moving quickly to strengthen their defences, and that’s encouraging, but confidence hasn’t caught up with deployment. The message is simple: Don’t mistake implementation for readiness. Keep testing, keep talking to your partners and keep evolving your defences, because the threat landscape won’t stand still.”

Following the US administration’s latest crackdown on Chinese firms gaining access to advanced AI chips, Nvidia has told its AI systems partners, including Dell Technologies and Supermicro, to halt shipments of servers that contain its processors to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, according to the Financial Times (as reported by Reuters). The new restrictions require export licences for shipments of certain products to those markets, where telcos such as Indonesia’s Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) and Singtel count Nvidia as a key partner for their AI infrastructure rollouts. However, there is no suggestion that the telcos will be denied approval to continue sourcing Nvidia tech-based systems – see IOH forges AI infra JV with Nvidia, Nokia and Ooredoo and Singtel lays out its AI progress, ambitions.

Finland’s Elisa and Austria’s Drei have launched Europe’s first commercial 5G standalone (SA) international roaming connection, with help from Proximus Global’s cross-border comms platform provider BICS. “The launch transitions international 5G SA from closed interoperability pilots into live commercial service on the continent for the first time,” stated BICS in this announcement. “The partnership means customers and connected devices travelling between Finland and Austria can now enjoy all benefits of pure 5G SA across international borders,” it added. Niklas Granholm, Elisa’s VP of network and services, noted: “International roaming is an essential part of mobile service and, therefore, completing Europe’s first 5G standalone roaming call together with Drei and BICS is an important milestone. It takes us another step closer to a future where customers can confidently use advanced, seamless 5G services when travelling abroad.” Simone Keglovics, senior head of wholesale and regulatory at Drei Austria, added: “Together with Elisa and BICS, we have achieved a European first that brings us closer to making the full power of 5G available wherever our customers travel. This milestone demonstrates how industry collaboration can accelerate innovation and turn next-generation technology into tangible benefits for consumers and businesses alike.”

– The staff, TelecomTV