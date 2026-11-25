In today’s industry news roundup: Swisscom responds to market demand with an AI assistant that costs almost $84 per month; Dell increases its full year sales forecast as AI server sales soar; Atos and Microsoft are chasing the European digital sovereignty pot of gold; and much more!

Swisscom has launched a high-usage service tier for its in-house developed AI assistant, myAI, in response to “growing demand for increased AI capacity,” it announced. The operator previously launched myAI Free (no tariff) and myAI Pro, which costs 14.90 Swiss francs ($17.90) per month and has now added myAI Max, which costs 69.90 Swiss francs ($83.97) per month, for “users who rely heavily on AI in their daily lives… With substantially higher usage limits, myAI Max is a powerful alternative to international AI subscriptions,” noted Swisscom. Dirk Wierzbitzki, head of residential customers at Swisscom Switzerland, noted: “AI has become a fixture of daily life. With myAI Max, we are giving customers even greater flexibility to complete complex tasks efficiently with AI and automate workflows.” Data is processed on Swiss and European infrastructure operated by Swisscom and Amazon Web Services (AWS), and remains under the control of Swisscom, noted the operator.

HPE isn’t the only company filling its coffers with AI server sales. The AI infrastructure boom has transformed Dell Technologies, noted chief operating officer Jeff Clarke, as the company announced record revenues for the third quarter of its 2027 fiscal year of $54.9bn, up by 103% year on year. That leap was underpinned by a 291% increase in AI-optimised server revenues to $22bn. And there’s more to come, with Dell now increasing its full fiscal year revenue forecast by $10bn to $202bn, which would be an increase of 78%: Of that total, AI-optimised servers, which are part of the vendor’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), are set to generate $78bn – a year on year increase of 216%. Clarke noted: “We are now a different company, with Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) driving the vast majority of our profit and growth. We ended the quarter with a record $132.3bn AI backlog after booking $60.2bn of orders, each rigorously vetted for customer quality and access to capital, land and power. Customers turn that backlog into revenue sooner because we test the complete rack before it ships and stand it up within six hours of delivery, which shortens time-to-first-token. Demand continues to accelerate and broaden globally, with more than 7,500 customers deploying Dell AI Factories.”

Digital sovereignty is almost as hot a topic as AI these days, particularly across Europe. French tech and systems integration giant Atos has expanded its relationship with Microsoft to “help public sector and regulated organisations define, implement and operate digital environments that meet their specific sovereignty, resilience and compliance requirements while supporting business priorities, innovation and AI adoption,” the company announced. Atos says its sovereignty framework “supports a sovereignty-by-design vision and an advisory-led approach” that builds upon a broad set of available solutions, such as “the existing Microsoft platform capabilities for Europe, including the EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud”. Michael Kollar, Atos Group digital sovereignty leader and head of cloud and modern infrastructure and digital workplace, stated: “Sovereignty is not a one-size-fits-all decision – each customer’s journey and requirements will vary… As a leading global systems integrator, we bring depth across infrastructure, cybersecurity, data and AI, and we combine it with the capabilities available through Microsoft to give customers something rare: Genuine freedom of choice. You pick the sovereignty model that fits each workload today, and you retain the ability to change it tomorrow – no dead ends, no lock-in.” I guess it depends on how one defines lock-in… Didier Ongena, Microsoft’s global public sector leader, added: “Sovereignty is an organisational risk, discussed at board level. Driven by business priorities, each customer will have their own sovereignty roadmap to ensure control over their data, operations and technology. Ensuring a strong, demonstrable and sustainable sovereignty posture requires going deep into details and consistency in the design. We welcome the extensive expertise of Atos to help our customers define their unique detailed sovereign posture, progress in their sovereign journey, and implement pragmatic control across the IT stack, leveraging the appropriate solutions across all Microsoft platforms and technologies.” Quite what digital sovereignty means to customers, telcos and tech developers will be discussed in depth at the forthcoming Digital Sovereignty Forum event in London on 2 December, which will kick off with a keynote on-stage interview with Natalie Black, the group director for infrastructure and connectivity at UK regulator Ofcom

The €7.6m EU-funded 3C4AI project, which started in June and which brings together 18 partners from seven European countries, is developing a platform to help organisations deploy and manage AI services across multiple IT and communications infrastructures. The project is being coordinated by Germany’s European Institute for Research and Strategic Studies in Telecommunications (Eurescom) and counts Capgemini, Ericsson, Telefónica and Telekom Slovenije among its members. According to this announcement from 3C4AI, the project will test its technology in five practical use cases: Supporting safer urban drone flights in Patras, Greece; helping telecom networks share computing resources with AI applications more efficiently in Ljubljana, Slovenia; enabling remote vehicle operations and automated asset tracking in the Port of Barcelona, connected to cloud edge resources in Madrid; monitoring industrial batteries to detect faults and anticipate maintenance needs in Patras and Athens, Greece; and developing an AI assistant to help organisations across sectors understand regulatory requirements, prepare documentation and identify potential compliance issues. Anastasius Gavras, director of Eurescom, noted: “Europe has the expertise, technology and collaborative strength to develop its own sovereign solutions for the next generation of distributed AI services. With 3C4AI, we are bringing these capabilities together to deliver tangible benefits for European industries and society.”

Network operator revenues from authentication and fraud prevention network APIs will increase from a total of $559m in 2026 to be worth more than $6bn “thanks to emerging Know Your Customer (KYC) opportunities,” according to a new forecast from Juniper Research that “reflects growing demand for stronger identity assurance, fraud prevention and low-friction digital onboarding.” According to the research firm, KYC network APIs represent “the most significant new revenue opportunity beyond established authentication and fraud services. By verifying users against operator-held subscriber, SIM, and device data, KYC APIs can provide enterprises with stronger identity assurance than conventional document-based checks alone,” it noted in this press release. Thomas Wilson, senior research analyst at Juniper Research, stated: “KYC APIs must move beyond simple identity checks to become a trusted foundation for digital onboarding and fraud prevention. Operators that provide reliable, privacy-conscious identity assurance will be best placed to capture future network API growth.”

Still with Juniper Research… The number of private 4G/LTE and 5G networks deployed around the world is set to increase from about 10,000 this year to about 47,000 in 2031, according to the firm. “This dramatic growth of 370% reflects how private cellular networks are being applied in tailored solutions across a diverse range of industries, as well as how 5G-based private network solutions are accelerating overall adoption,” noted the research outfit in this announcement.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has approved eight regions to participate in a pilot programme that aims to “advance 6G technological innovation, industrial development and application,” according to Xinhua, the Chinese state news agency. The regions are Beijing, Hebei, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Hubei and Guangdong. “Specific areas of focus will include new types of terminals, key components, operating systems and satellite internet. The regions will also explore potential 6G applications in areas that include immersive communications, industrial manufacturing, embodied intelligence, the low-altitude economy and smart maritime,” noted Xinhua. The move will likely only fuel the ambition of the US administration to ensure that the US leads the world in every aspect of 6G (as well as AI, quantum computing etc) – currently, commercial pre-standards 6G technologies are expected to be showcased at the Summer Olympic Games that will be held in Los Angeles in July 2028, well ahead of the deadline for 3GPP specifications to be finalised, though there are multiple efforts underway by the major US operators to demonstrate 6G capabilities ahead of that major sporting event. Meanwhile, China is using its scale, resources and equal determination to be ‘first’ as it preps its initial major 6G trials. Xinhua noted: “The move comes as China seeks to build on its advantages in next-generation communications. The country currently leads the world in 5G development, having the largest 5G network infrastructure globally, with millions of base stations deployed nationwide and a commanding share of global 5G connections.”

China and the US aren’t the only countries focused on early 6G R&D. In South Korea, telco KT Corp and technology giant LG Electronics have been collaborating to verify the performance of core platform capabilities expected to play a role in 6G networks. According to Korea’s Maeil Business, the partners have tested two specific technologies – subband full-duplex communication (SBFD) and frequency shared full-duplex communication (SSFD) – that can deliver improved data uplink capacity compared with 5G time division duplex (TDD) technologies. According to the results of the partners’ tests, upload capacity increased by about 2.9 times when SBFD was applied compared with 5G TDD capabilities, while SSFD increased the comparative capacity by up to 4.9 times. Lee Jong-sik, head of KT Future Network Lab, stated: “In the AI era, upload performance is expected to be a key competitive edge for wireless networks as data transmitted from various devices to the network increases significantly. We will preemptively secure next-generation wireless technology.”

– The staff, TelecomTV