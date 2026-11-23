In today’s industry news roundup: The Nvidia saga continues with the return of the prodigal CEO; the US regulator is squeezing the reach of China’s telcos even harder, but there could be repercussions; CrowdStrike makes a major move to create ‘cybersecurity’s operating system’; and much more!

A weekend is a long time in the AI sector… Only days after ruling out any prospect that Jensen Huang would be reinstated as the CEO at Nvidia, the company’s board of directors has (drum roll please)… reinstated Jensen Huang as president, CEO and as a board director with immediate effect on Monday!! The difference between now and 12 November (when Huang was forced to quit after the various relationship revelations) is that Harvey Jones, who was appointed as the chair of the company’s board in the aftermath of Huang’s resignation, retains that position, so there is a significant change in the make-up of the board. Jones announced: “The board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and [are] look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as Nvidia’s chief financial officer.” And what does Huang have to say about the whole affair (if you’ll pardon the expression)? “I am honoured to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the Nvidia board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading Nvidia during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.” Huang now has to deal not only with the inevitable relentless questioning about the months that led up to his resignation but also the scrutiny that is now being placed on Nvidia’s business dealings related to China and its financial reporting – the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC is believed to be investigating Nvidia’s accounting processes. But Huang’s re-appointment comes with some very major seals of approval: The vendor noted that in its process leading up to Huang’s reinstatement, it “received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk”. And investors are not treating this as a risk – Nvidia’s share price is up by 33% in the wake of the announcement to $166.90 on the Nasdaq exchange.

The Chinese government has warned of reciprocal action after US regulator the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) barred China’s telcos from gaining direct access to US phone numbers. On 20 November, the FCC announced it had “adopted new rules to prevent bad actors from obtaining access to telephone numbers, which are necessary for them to launch illegal robocalling campaigns”. As part of the new rules, the regulator has modified its voice over IP (VoIP) numbering authorisation rules to “require new national security-focused certifications. These changes will protect numbering resources from entities, equipment and services identified on the commission’s Covered List,” noted the FCC. The regulator added that “new applicants and existing authorisation holders will be required to certify that they are not entities identified on the Covered List, and that their interconnected VoIP networks do not use any ‘covered’ communications equipment or services.” Among the companies on the Covered List are China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, as well as equipment vendors Huawei and ZTE. On 22 November, China’s commerce ministry criticised the move, noted that it ran counter to the general agreements discussed by the US and China during recent meetings, reported Reuters, and warned that counter measures would be put in place if the new rules were not revoked.

Big news in the cybersecurity world… CrowdStrike is acquiring security service edge (SSE) specialist Zscaler in an all-stock deal worth $43.9bn, a move that will bring together “a leader in securing the endpoint, the workload, the identity and the data” with “a leader in securing the connections between them”. With Zscaler, CrowdStrike will “enter network security, cybersecurity’s largest single addressable market segment,” it noted. “Users, applications and now AI agents connect directly to the cloud, and that traffic never comes back through the datacentre. Firewalls and VPNs built to guard the datacentre can’t see, inspect or stop that traffic, the threats coming in, or the data going out. Zscaler’s SSE is purpose-built for the AI era, with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange sitting inline between every user, agent and application to enforce zero trust on every connection. SASE builds on that foundation to bring security and the network together, creating zero trust everywhere,” stated CrowdStrike. “Security used to be about keeping the adversary out. Today, safety is required to let AI in,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. “The network used to connect people to places. Now it connects agents to data. With Zscaler, we’re building cybersecurity’s operating system: A single control plane to deploy AI, control AI and enable any agentic application to run safely. We see a path to become the largest AI safety and security company the world has ever seen.”

Vodafone Group and low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite operator AST SpaceMobile, in which Vodafone is an investor, have switched on Europe’s first earth-space station “dedicated to advancing research and development (R&D) into new integrated terrestrial and LEO satellite network services,” the operator announced. The earth-space station is supported by an initial grant from the Spanish Space Agency, and forms part of the Málaga Satellite Centre, Spain, that Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile established with the University of Málaga in the ETSI de Telecomunicación in cooperation with Mobile & Aerospace Networks Lab (Mobilenet). Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile are also partners in the direct-to-device (D2D) wholesale service provider Satellite Connect Europe.

Billing vendor Cerillion has reported a 3% increase in revenues for its full financial year that ended 30 September to £46.5m, but an 8% decline in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). This is despite a 23% increase in the total value of its contracts to £216.9m, which was helped by a major five-year contract with Omantel. But the best is yet to come, according to CEO Louis Hall. “While we did not perform as well as expected against some key financial metrics, the successful securing of our largest ever contract win was a major milestone for the business. It is another strong endorsement for our solution and helps to raise our profile in the telecoms marketplace. It has also driven new orders to a new high, supports the back-order book and increases recurring revenues. We continue to see a breadth of growth opportunities ahead and will invest in the business to support long-term growth. Cerillion’s position is firmly underpinned by its strong balance sheet and cash generation, which reinforces our confidence about prospects for growth,” the CEO noted.

– The staff, TelecomTV