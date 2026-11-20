In today’s industry news roundup: The optical networking sector is growing at a furious pace as the North American cloud giants pump billions into their AI infrastructure, says Dell’Oro; Iliad’s cloud and AI unit has teamed up with French systems integrator Sopra Steria; the UAE’s du has a launched a sovereign AI cloud service; and much more!

Hyperscaler spending is driving significant growth in the optical networking equipment sector, the value of which increased by 24% year on year in the third quarter of this year, according to research firm Dell’Oro Group. That leap was fuelled by purchases from “North American cloud providers… optical vendor revenue from these cloud providers grew 75%” year on year, noted Dell’Oro. The firm didn’t share a monetary figure for the third quarter but it has previously forecast that the market is set to grow by 16% in 2026 to be worth more than $18bn for the full year. Jimmy Yu, VP at Dell'Oro Group, noted: “Demand for optical transport equipment is far outstripping supply at this time. I believe cloud provider revenue growth would have exceeded 100% if supply had been available. However, for now, supply will dictate the market size, as major optical system vendors begin accepting orders for fulfillment in 2028," added Yu. For the 12 months from October 2025 to the end of September this year, the vendors with the most share gains were Ciena, Cisco (Acacia), and Nokia. “Ciena led the group, growing its market share by 4 percentage points compared to the year-ago period,” noted Dell’Oro. Ciena is due to report its fourth quarter and full fiscal year financials (for the 12 months to 31 October) on 10 December.

French systems integration firm Sopra Steria has teamed up with Scaleway, the cloud and AI services division of the Iliad Group, to help companies – primarily in Europe’s aeronautics, defence, financial services, security and space sectors, as well as the public sector – “migrate their most sensitive applications and data to a sovereign environment.” Sopra Steria noted that “industrial companies, public administrations, government agencies, banks and insurers all face the same requirement. Their critical applications and data must move to cloud environments that guarantee control under European jurisdiction, while preserving business continuity and the ability to evolve or reverse their technology choices. Tighter regulatory frameworks, from NIS2 to DORA for the financial sector, are accelerating this shift,” it noted. “Sopra Steria brings its expertise in consulting, integration, critical systems migration and cybersecurity. Scaleway brings its cloud and AI infrastructure and services, designed and operated in Europe and built on open technologies, so that organisations retain control over their data and technology choices,” it added. The strategic agreement covers the countries where Scaleway is present or expanding its footprint, namely France, Belgium, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands and, soon, Germany and Sweden. (The topic of digital sovereign services in Europe will be discussed in detail at the upcoming Digital Sovereignty Forum in London on 2 December, and it’s shaping up to be a belter!)

In more sovereign services action… United Arab Emirates (UAE) network operator du (aka Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company) has launched National HyperAI, a “sovereign AI inference and agentic platform designed for UAE government entities, large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)”, it announced. The service, which comprises sovereign AI inference, GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS), model-as-a-service (MaaS), and autonomous agent workflows, “enables organisations to move beyond AI testing and pilot projects to deploy AI solutions and autonomous agents at scale, in line with the UAE’s national AI strategy and ambitions,” noted the operator. Provisioned using the National Hypercloud sovereign platform run by the sub-brand du Tech and certified by the UAE Cyber Security Council, National HyperAI “extends the company’s existing sovereign cloud capabilities to support advanced AI applications. Jasim Al Awadi, du’s chief ICT officer, stated: “While organisations across the public and private sectors have proven what AI can do in isolated pilots, scaling into production requires sovereign assurance, predictable economics, and unified accountability. With du Tech’s National HyperAI, du brings together something no other provider in the nation can offer: complete ownership of the datacentres, national connectivity, sovereign inference compute, and an end-to-end delivery journey under one roof.”

BT has appointed Natasha Sayce-Zelem as Group Director of AI Product working across three of the UK national telco’s brands – BT, EE and Plusnet. Sayce-Zelem joins from the Lloyds Banking Group, where she was director of digital and business: Previously she worked at Amazon prime and Sky. Sayce-Zelem noted in this LinkedIn post that her responsibilities cover a broad scope, “from critical national infrastructure and sovereign AI to improving experiences for millions of our valued customers. Plenty of possibilities (and challenges!) to get stuck into.”

German mobile operator 1&1 is outraged at the decision by the country’s Federal Network Agency (the Bundesnetzagentur, or BnetzA) to exclude it from access to mobile frequencies below 1 GHz (low-band spectrum) “until further notice” and will now go to the European Commission to see if it can get the decision overturned. According to 1&1, which is trying the challenge the incumbent trio by building and running its own radio access network, the agency gave the “three established network operators” – Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica – “exclusive use of essential radio frequencies” for five years “without a competitive award procedure, in return for annual fees significantly below their market value.” 1&1 will “turn to the European Commission to request an examination of whether this constitutes unlawful state aid to Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefónica”. At the same time, following legal action by 1&1, the Cologne Administrative Court has decided to refer to the European Court of Justice “the question of whether the Federal Network Agency was entitled to dispense with a competitive award procedure without infringing EU state aid law,” noted 1&1. The operator added that without its own access to the spectrum, it “must continue to rely on otherwise unnecessary but costly national roaming on Vodafone’s network… even in areas already covered by its own antennas”.

Smartphone vendors should brace themselves for tough times in Europe after shipments to the region dropped to their lowest quarterly total for more than 13 years in the three months that ended 30 September following an 18% year on year decline, according to Counterpoint Research. According to the research firm, “component cost hikes resulted in higher final device prices and a scaling back of promotions, while a challenging macro climate continued to impact consumer demand,” with the Chinese vendors such as Xiaomi and Honor hit the hardest. “With component prices not expected to stabilise until the middle of next year, it will likely still be a difficult Christmas for smartphone manufacturers in Europe,” noted the Counterpoint team.

Anthropic calmed some AI sector nerves on Thursday when its share price increased by 17% from its IPO price of $83 to close at $97.17 by the end of its first day of trading on the Nasdaq exchange. On the face of it that looks positive, but could that initial pop be misleading? Pre-market trading on Friday suggested a second day slump, with the stock trading down by almost 10% to $87.70. It could be a few weeks before it’s possible to judge whether the company was wise to become a public company at a time of enormous AI sector upheaval.

– The staff, TelecomTV