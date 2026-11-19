In today’s industry news roundup: Deutsche Telekom is putting its money where its European sovereignty mouth is by taking a stake in French AI developer Mistral; test vendor Keysight teams up with Cohere Technologies to enable enhanced lab-based integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) emulation; satellite operator Iridium has activated its NTN Direct service, which can provide direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity worldwide; and much more!

Deutsche Telekom (DT), via its T.Capital Tech Fund, has invested €100m into French AI developer Mistral’s Series D round, adding to the €3bn already raised as part of that funding round. The German telco giant noted that the investment “marks a first step towards combining Deutsche Telekom’s sovereign infrastructure, customer relationships and integration expertise with Mistral’s frontier models, enterprise software and deployment capabilities as part of a future strategic partnership. Together, the companies plan to support German businesses and public institutions adopt AI tailored to their needs, particularly in industrial and regulated sectors. The collaboration builds on Deutsche Telekom’s investments in sovereign AI infrastructure in Germany and Mistral’s growing presence in the country, including its recently established Munich hub,” it added in the official announcement of the investment. In a post on LinkedIn, DT’s CEO, Tim Höttges, wrote: “Put your money where your mouth is! There’s plenty of talk about Europe’s AI future. We should. We could. We ought to. It would be great if someone actually did something. At Deutsche Telekom, we get things done. We’ve made €2bn available for our T.Capital Tech Fund. And now we’re investing €100m in a European gem: Mistral. The world is making huge strides in the AI race. The US and China are building impressive ecosystems. We can recognise that without giving away the value we can create ourselves. And without waiting for others to develop the technologies Europe’s economy needs… The battle for AI is far from lost. Europe has talent and technology. Now let’s get both into the race. We won’t stop.” So, there’s a call to action – but who else has the capital and cojones to join in?

Speaking of investments… Nvidia has reduced its stake in Nokia by more than half, it revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this week. Nvidia invested $1bn for a 2.9% stake in the Finnish vendor in October last year, since when Nokia’s stock has risen, but in recent months Nvidia has been revising its external investments and has offloaded more than 93 million Nokia shares to end September with 72.86 million Nokia shares worth $738.8m. The two companies are still best buddies, though, and are busy taking their joint AI-RAN pitch to mobile operators around the world, with the UK’s VodafoneThree the latest to put their joint proposition through its paces.

With interest in the potential of integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) growing as mobile operators figure out how best to exploit their advanced 5G and, later, their 6G assets (including their spectrum holdings), test and measurement vendor Keysight Technologies has teamed up with Cohere Technologies to enable potential ISAC users to validate their use cases. In particular, it is focusing on those related to identifying and tracking unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), aka drones – under lab conditions before proceeding to field tests. “The collaboration combines Cohere’s delay-Doppler waveform technology with Keysight’s ISAC emulation capabilities, enabling developers to validate sensing algorithms, waveforms and wireless communications under realistic, repeatable radio frequency (RF) conditions before field deployment,” noted Keysight in this press release. Keysight says its enhanced ISAC emulation capabilities, when combined with Cohere’s tech, “enable lab-based validation of Zak-based orthogonal time frequency space (Zak-OTFS) waveforms for multi-UAV ISAC use cases, helping research teams, chipset developers and network equipment manufacturers test earlier, reduce field-test risk and accelerate the path towards sensing-enabled 6G systems.” It’s a strong combination: Keysight is one of the most experienced test vendors in the market, while Cohere Technologies has already been earmarked as having cutting-edge ISAC capabilities by the US Department of War which, via its FutureG Office, awarded Cohere a contract earlier this year to “support the development of a multi-waveform radio access network (RAN) prototype for mission-critical integrated sensing and communications (ISAC)”.

Satellite giant Iridium Communications has launched NTN Direct, which it describes as a “standards-based narrowband internet of things (NB-IoT) and direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity service with 100% global coverage”. The company noted in this announcement that, using its low-earth orbit (LEO) constellation, it is the first to deliver a 3GPP standards-based service from space “with the capability of providing coverage anywhere on the planet and is a significant step toward making satellite communications a seamless extension of terrestrial networks.” It added it is “working with additional leading ecosystem partners, including Altair Semiconductor, Deutsche Telekom IoT, Mlink Technology and Vodafone IoT, to accelerate product development and commercial adoption.” Iridium’s CEO, Matt Desch, stated: “With Iridium NTN Direct, we’re building on decades of innovation and a network that’s already operating worldwide to bring satellite connectivity to a much broader market. Working in tandem with cellular networks, Iridium NTN Direct creates new opportunities for innovation, expanding what’s possible for connected devices and making truly global connectivity a practical reality for more applications than ever before.”

Research firm Dell’Oro Group has shared its update on the state of the radio access network (RAN) technology market, noting that the “market continued to improve in the third quarter of 2026” and that “worldwide RAN revenue increased at a mid-single-digit rate year over year,” though it didn’t provide any numbers. But it did look ahead to next year, noting: “2027 will be an important year for the industry as SpaceX potentially begins building out its terrestrial network and AI-RAN deployments continue to scale. While these developments could reshape parts of the competitive landscape over time, their near-term impact on aggregate RAN spending is expected to be limited. Worldwide RAN revenues are projected to remain broadly flat in 2027, with a low-single-digit decline expected.”

Given the recent wobbles in the tech sector, AI-watchers will be keeping a close eye on the Anthropic share price following the company’s IPO: Demand for its stock must have been strong as the company, in which SK Telecom is an investor, issued more shares than expected – 980 million – and at a price higher than its projected range – $83 per share. As a result, it will raise $81.3bn. The stock is now listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol ANT, though as this article was written trading had not yet begun: There are many hoping it will head north and give the AI sector some breathing room.

There’s still a long way to go before the digital divide in Africa will be closed, according to the GSMA. According to the findings of its Digital Africa Index 2026, “mobile broadband networks now cover 92% of Africa’s population, yet only 28% use mobile internet on their own devices, leaving a 64% usage gap,” noted the industry body in this announcement. “The cost of internet-enabled devices, limited digital skills and a lack of relevant local content and services remain significant barriers to adoption. While the usage gap is a global challenge, it is largest in Africa, making accelerating adoption across the region particularly urgent,” it added. But progress is being made, noted Angela Wamola, head of Africa at the GSMA. “South Africa shows what targeted reform can achieve. Making smartphones more affordable, building digital skills and ensuring people have access to relevant, trusted digital services can help turn connectivity into meaningful economic and social participation,” she noted.

– The staff, TelecomTV