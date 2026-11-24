French operator Iliad (which offers its service under the Free brand) says it has developed its own in-network speech translation platform, using several unidentified AI technologies, that can translate calls into 10 languages in real time with no special app or new device required. The operator claims to be the first in France to offer such a service at no extra cost. The service, which is called Traduction Live, translates conversations in real time into 10 languages: German, English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, Chinese (Mandarin), Korean and Japanese. “Thanks to voice cloning, the translation can reproduce the speaker's actual voice rather than using a synthetic one, making conversations feel more natural,” noted Iliad, adding that “conversations are neither recorded nor used to train AI models, and all data processing is carried out on servers hosted in France and operated by Free.”

Ericsson has demonstrated a “tactical 5G network” to “wirelessly interconnect counter-drone and air-defence systems” during Atlas 26, the Spanish Armed Forces’ recent joint military exercise that focused on “responding to unmanned aerial threats”. According to the vendor, this is the first time the Spanish Armed Forces have connected counter-drone systems relying solely on a tactical 5G network without the use of any fixed cables. “Atlas 26 evaluates the joint response to massive air threats, with a focus on drone, anti-aircraft and missile technologies,” noted the vendor, which provided a pre-integrated solution comprising Ericsson 5G Core software and the Ericsson Container-as-a-Service platform for the demo. “Effective coordination depends on sharing data between sensors, radars, command posts and effector systems quickly and reliably. Until now, that interconnection relied on physical cabling, which constrains how quickly forces can reposition and scale on the ground.”

HPE has reported a massive 50% year-on-year increase in fiscal fourth-quarter revenues to $14.5bn, of which $8.8bn came from servers sold by its cloud & AI division. Its operating profit hit almost $2bn, compared with a small loss a year earlier. “Fiscal 2026 was a defining year for HPE as we built a new networking industry leader and expanded our role in the AI infrastructure market,” stated Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE. “We are now a fundamentally different company, with greater earnings power, a stronger competitive position, and a portfolio built to capitalise on the next phase of AI. Our record performance reflects the portfolio we have built to drive durable, profitable growth for our shareholders.”

Telecom Italia (TIM) has provided an update on the long-awaited €700m sale of its international network unit Sparkle to the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) and IT services firm Retelit, with the deal now set to close by 30 November.

– The staff, TelecomTV