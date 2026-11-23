South Korea’s LG Uplus is revamping its organisational structure to maximise the potential of its AI capabilities and AI-related business opportunities, the network operator announced on Monday.

The move is in line with its increasingly AI-focused corporate strategy: Earlier this year it announced its plan to develop and build what it describes as a “beyond AI-ready” AI datacentre (AIDC) as part of a broader LG Group plan dubbed ‘One LG’ and, among other developments, it is also a founding partner of South Korea’s AIDC Alliance, along with its domestic rivals KT Corp. and SK Telecom.

Now LG Uplus is reorganising itself to maximise its AI business potential, it stated in this announcement (in Korean). “The 2027 organisational restructuring is intended to translate AI business strategies into tangible results and strengthen the competitiveness of our core telecommunications business,” noted the operator. “We will reinforce business-specific expertise and responsible management, and enhance synergy between AI technology and business organisations to lay the foundation for sustainable growth,” it added.

The company is reorganising its business units around AI infrastructure and platforms, “strengthening [its] technological competitiveness by integrating dispersed AI R&D capabilities”, and adopting a “more agile organisational structure by streamlining similar and overlapping functions”.

The operator’s enterprise division, which is responsible for its B2B business, will reorganise its existing business structure around its AI infrastructure division and its AI platform division. According to LG Uplus, the AI ​​infrastructure division “will enhance synergies between AI datacentres (AIDC) and wired/wireless communication infrastructure businesses, while the AI ​​platform division will focus on expanding new AI businesses, such as sovereign AI and token services, alongside existing businesses like AI contact centres (AICC) and AI agents.”

The enterprise division will be led by VP Kim Hong-keun, who previously served as CTO and head of the digital business division at another part of the LG Group empire, systems integrator LG CNS.

The LG Uplus consumer division, meanwhile, will establish a new digital division to “enhance execution capabilities in digital and AI software (SW) businesses, and reorganise the AI business group into the AI SW division.” As a result of this change, the division will, the telco suggests, be better placed to “rapidly introduce differentiated products and services”. The consumer division will be led by VP Kwon Yong-hyun, who previously served as head of the enterprise division.

In addition, AI research, engineering and commercialisation functions, which were previously dispersed under the CTO, will be integrated under the newly formed service development group. By creating this group, LG Uplus aims to “accelerate the commercialisation of core technologies, such as AI agents, by organically connecting the entire process from AI technology research to product development and commercialisation”. The CTO organisation will be overseen by executive VP Jung Sung-kwon, who previously served as the head of the AX service development group within the CTO unit.

As for the operator’s core telecom business, “innovation in AI-based network operations will continue,” noted LG Uplus. “The network division plans to enhance the stability and efficiency of network operations by accelerating the transition to a globally leading autonomous network,” with executive VP Noh Sung-joo, who previously served as the head of the network infrastructure group, assigned to lead the network division.

In addition, two new units – the AX partnership innovation division and the information security AX division – will be established “to strengthen company-wide AI execution capabilities and security expertise. The company also intends to improve operational efficiency by “consolidating similar and overlapping organisations and expanding the use of in-house AI business agents,” so it seems most likely that a headcount reduction is on the cards at LG Uplus in 2027.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV