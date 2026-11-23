A week of significant financial and strategic moves reinforced how central AI has become to the telecom industry’s future, with operators from Deutsche Telekom to du and Veon all staking out positions in sovereign AI and digital services, while Vodafone provided an update on its AI-RAN strategy.

So here are the main developments from the seven days that ended on Friday 20 November…

Deutsche Telekom (DT), via its T.Capital Tech Fund, has invested €100m into French AI developer Mistral’s Series D round, adding to the €3bn already raised as part of that funding round. The German telco giant noted that the investment “marks a first step towards combining Deutsche Telekom’s sovereign infrastructure, customer relationships and integration expertise with Mistral’s frontier models, enterprise software and deployment capabilities as part of a future strategic partnership. Together, the companies plan to support German businesses and public institutions adopt AI tailored to their needs, particularly in industrial and regulated sectors. The collaboration builds on Deutsche Telekom’s investments in sovereign AI infrastructure in Germany and Mistral’s growing presence in the country, including its recently established Munich hub,” it added in the official announcement of the investment. In a post on LinkedIn, DT’s CEO, Tim Höttges, wrote: “Put your money where your mouth is! There’s plenty of talk about Europe’s AI future. We should. We could. We ought to. It would be great if someone actually did something. At Deutsche Telekom, we get things done. We’ve made €2bn available for our T.Capital Tech Fund. And now we’re investing €100m in a European gem: Mistral. The world is making huge strides in the AI race. The US and China are building impressive ecosystems. We can recognise that without giving away the value we can create ourselves. And without waiting for others to develop the technologies Europe’s economy needs… The battle for AI is far from lost. Europe has talent and technology. Now let’s get both into the race. We won’t stop.” So, there’s a call to action – but who else has the capital and cojones to join in?

Multi-market operator Veon Group, which has operations in Ukraine, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, has unveiled a bold new growth strategy, called ‘Veon 2030: A Better Life for All’, and has shuffled its management team pack to deliver on that new plan. The operator, which recently reported a 17.1% year-on-year increase in revenues to $3.8bn for the first nine months of 2026, is aiming to achieve organic sales growth in the 12% to 15% range by 2030 and to boost the proportion of its total sales from digital services to 50% by that year (compared with 26.5% in the first nine months of this year).

Veon has also created a new division, called NeoV, which brings together its “work in local-language sovereign AI (augmented intelligence), in-country computing and data residency, helping customers, businesses and public institutions use AI suited to their languages and local needs. Veon has launched or is developing national-language models across its markets and embedding AI into its services and operations, and through its AI1440 ambition aims to make AI useful throughout customers’ daily lives,” it added. The AI1440 ambition is so called because it aims to embed AI “across all 1,440 minutes of customers’ daily lives, internal operations and local markets.”

In recent years, that AI1440 approach, an extension of Veon’s DO1440 aim to be a digital operator for 1,440 minutes every day, has been spearheaded by the operator’s chief digital operations officer, Lasha Tabidze, who has been a regular participant in TelecomTV’s events and digital programming in recent years. Under the new management team structure, Tabidze becomes the CEO of Veon Digital Entertainment to bring “greater strategic and commercial focus to the group’s entertainment business, which serves 81 million customers across Veon’s markets.” Tabidze will now “build a scalable entertainment business spanning content, platforms and distribution, working with Veon’s operating companies and external partners to deepen customer engagement, expand audiences and grow digital revenues. Alongside this focus, Lasha will continue to support selected strategic digital initiatives across the group,” noted the operator in this announcement. In other changes to the top table team, Ilya Polshakov, currently the operator’s global head of satellite and cloud business and Kyivstar’s chief new business streams officer, becomes chief satellite and AI infrastructure officer. In his new role, Polshakov will “expand his existing group responsibilities to advance satellite connectivity and develop cloud and AI infrastructure businesses across Veon’s markets. He will lead engagement with global technology partners and hyperscalers to translate these capabilities into commercially viable services.” Meanwhile, Sami Nashwan joins Veon from BeyondOne to become the operator’s chief MVNO officer to drive its “virtual digital operator strategy”, while Roland Buerk joins from Mubadala Investment Company to become chief communications officer.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) network operator du (aka Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company) has launched National HyperAI, a “sovereign AI inference and agentic platform designed for UAE government entities, large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)”, it announced. The service, which comprises sovereign AI inference, GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS), model-as-a-service (MaaS), and autonomous agent workflows, “enables organisations to move beyond AI testing and pilot projects to deploy AI solutions and autonomous agents at scale, in line with the UAE’s national AI strategy and ambitions,” noted the operator. Provisioned using the National Hypercloud sovereign platform run by the sub-brand du Tech and certified by the UAE Cyber Security Council, National HyperAI “extends the company’s existing sovereign cloud capabilities to support advanced AI applications. Jasim Al Awadi, du’s chief ICT officer, stated: “While organisations across the public and private sectors have proven what AI can do in isolated pilots, scaling into production requires sovereign assurance, predictable economics, and unified accountability. With du Tech’s National HyperAI, du brings together something no other provider in the nation can offer: complete ownership of the datacentres, national connectivity, sovereign inference compute, and an end-to-end delivery journey under one roof.”

UK operator VodafoneThree is to undertake lab and field trials of AI-RAN technology developed by partners Nokia and Nvidia in the coming months as it explores the best way to use network resources (including spectrum) more efficiently, support AI-related traffic and improve customer experience. Since MWC26, many telcos have announced AI-RAN tests and trials with Nokia and Nvidia – see Nokia bangs louder on the AI-RAN drum and Nvidia boasts greater AI-RAN and AI factory traction with telcos. Now VodafoneThree says it will put Nokia’s AI-RAN platform – which comprises the vendor’s anyRAN software running atop the GPU-based Aerial RAN accelerated compute system developed by Nvidia (an investor in Nokia as well as the vendor’s AI-RAN platform co-developer) – through its paces, “initially in a controlled lab environment before progressing to a selected-site field trial”. The move comes as part of a broader exploration of AI-RAN by the UK operator’s parent company, Vodafone Group, which had signalled its intention to work with Nokia and Nvidia earlier this year at MWC26, when the giant telco’s director of network strategy and architecture, Marco Zangani, noted in this announcement that it was working with Nokia and an “ecosystem of global partners” to advance the “development of compute-platforms at its Málaga Innovation Centre that will form the nucleus of future autonomous, AI-native and 6G-ready networks.” That collaboration has now resulted in the opening of an AI-RAN lab in Málaga that will explore multiple technology options (for example, the use of CPUs as well as GPUs) from multiple vendor partners. Read the full story.

Meanwhile… Nvidia has reduced its stake in Nokia by more than half, it revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this week. Nvidia invested $1bn for a 2.9% stake in the Finnish vendor in October last year, since when Nokia’s stock has risen, but in recent months Nvidia has been revising its external investments and has offloaded more than 93 million Nokia shares to end September with 72.86 million Nokia shares worth $738.8m. The two companies are still best buddies, though, and, as noted, are busy taking their joint AI-RAN pitch to mobile operators around the world.

Asia is emerging as a driving force in the transformation of the global telecom sector, with operators in the region making significant progress towards autonomous networks (AN) and AI-native businesses. That was the central message from TM Forum’s leadership in Bangkok, where industry executives gathered at the industry body’s Innovate Asia 2026 event to examine the progress being made in moving from basic network automation to greater autonomy, and the opportunities this transition presents for operators. Opening the event, TM Forum chairman Steffen Roehn highlighted Asia’s pivotal role in defining the future direction of telecom. “Eleven of the top-20 operators are headquartered in this region,” he noted, pointing to the scale, diversity, investment and pace of innovation that make Asia a natural centre for the industry’s transformation. For Roehn, the region is not simply adopting developments taking place elsewhere – it is actively shaping them. “When people want to know what the future of telecom looks like, when they want to see AI-native networks running in production, autonomous operations delivering real business value, and architectural decisions being made at scale, they look here.” Read the full story.

Orange has released “five fine-tuned, open-weight large language models (LLMs) for Wolof, a language spoken by millions of people across West Africa as part of its pioneering work to progressively incorporate African languages that are not currently understood by AI models”, the operator announced. The models are available free of charge for non-commercial use and “pave the way to digital services that better understand and respond to local languages,” noted the operator, which is committed to developing “digital services that are more inclusive, accessible and trustworthy” as part of its Trust The Future strategy.

French systems integration firm Sopra Steria has teamed up with Scaleway, the cloud and AI services division of the Iliad Group, to help companies – primarily in Europe’s aeronautics, defence, financial services, security and space sectors, as well as the public sector – “migrate their most sensitive applications and data to a sovereign environment.” Sopra Steria noted that “industrial companies, public administrations, government agencies, banks and insurers all face the same requirement. Their critical applications and data must move to cloud environments that guarantee control under European jurisdiction, while preserving business continuity and the ability to evolve or reverse their technology choices. Tighter regulatory frameworks, from NIS2 to DORA for the financial sector, are accelerating this shift,” it noted. “Sopra Steria brings its expertise in consulting, integration, critical systems migration and cybersecurity. Scaleway brings its cloud and AI infrastructure and services, designed and operated in Europe and built on open technologies, so that organisations retain control over their data and technology choices,” it added. The strategic agreement covers the countries where Scaleway is present or expanding its footprint, namely France, Belgium, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands and, soon, Germany and Sweden.

BT has appointed Natasha Sayce-Zelem as Group Director of AI Product working across three of the UK national telco’s brands – BT, EE and Plusnet. Sayce-Zelem joins from the Lloyds Banking Group, where she was director of digital and business: Previously she worked at Amazon prime and Sky. Sayce-Zelem noted in this LinkedIn post that her responsibilities cover a broad scope, “from critical national infrastructure and sovereign AI to improving experiences for millions of our valued customers. Plenty of possibilities (and challenges!) to get stuck into.”

Worldwide spending on AI will increase by 47.5% to hit $4tn in 2027, according to new estimates from Gartner, with around 59% of this to be spent on AI infrastructure. The analyst firm is projecting that global spending on AI infrastructure will total around $2.4tn in 2027, up 53% on this year’s figures. “Faster-than-anticipated expansion of user requirements into scaling up inference workloads, coupled with increasingly compute-intensive training workloads, continues to increase spending on AI infrastructure globally,” said John-David Lovelock, distinguished VP analyst and chief of research at Gartner. Much of the spending will be on AI-optimised servers, which will become a near-$1tn sector itself in 2027, almost doubling from $527bn in 2026 to $957bn next year. AI services will also see a huge boom, up from $576bn in 2026 to $746bn in 2027. AI software rounds out the top-three spending categories, at $649bn (up from $258bn in 2026). This all comes as the generative-AI (GenAI) model market enters a period of “sustained expansion”, according to the snapshot, which Gartner released to tie in with its IT Symposium in Barcelona this week. GenAI spend will increase by 82% to $51bn in 2027, with foundation models continuing to dominate spending in this particular part of the AI market, accounting for 81% of that $51bn.

Global AI software revenues will exceed $200bn this year, double the 2024 levels, according to another research firm, Omdia. Its latest Artificial Intelligence Software Market Forecasts report “identifies accelerating demand for both generative AI and agentic AI, prompting the largest upward revision to its semi-annual market outlook since the Covid-19 pandemic,” noted Omdia in this press release. “Generative AI revenue is now expected to grow by 139% in 2026, well ahead of earlier projections, as enterprises expand deployments of AI assistants, coding tools and embedded AI capabilities across business applications. Agentic AI, while still at an earlier stage of adoption, is expanding even faster from a smaller revenue base,” it added.

Nvidia news is everywhere right now, but among the key takeaways from last week is that the AI tech vendor’s board has clearly ruled out any prospect of Jensen Huang being reinstated as CEO and that the company is generating even more revenues and profits than expected and will continue to do so for the next couple of years. The AI tech giant has just reported third-quarter revenues of $115.8bn, up 103% year on year, and an operating profit of $77.5bn, up by 115%. Colette Kress, the company’s CFO and currently also the interim CEO, noted defiantly: “Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people. Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track and our ambition has never been greater.”

- The staff, TelecomTV