In today’s industry news roundup: FCC gives SpaceX the green light to deploy up to 1 million datacentre satellites; BT tackles SMB cybersecurity threats with a new nationwide initiative; Colt accelerates the launch of its 800G wavelength services to meet the demands of AI workloads; and much more!

It’s always sunny in space! That’s one of the factors influencing SpaceX’s plan to build a constellation of low-earth orbit (LEO) datacentre satellites that would perform compute and storage functions in orbit – a plan that has now been given the green light by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The US regulator has authorised Elon Musk’s SpaceX to deploy 1 million “orbital compute modules” to process massive amounts of data. FCC chairman Brendan Carr stated: “This action opens a bold new frontier for the computing infrastructure needed to power America’s leadership and growth. Compute campuses or datacentres are essential to sustaining America’s leadership in SI [super intelligence]. By moving compute capacity beyond Earth, SpaceX and the many competitors working on their own orbital datacentres are meeting the moment. This is the kind of American ingenuity that can unite our strengths in space and advanced technology, reinforce our economic leadership and expand prosperity here at home.” SpaceX has already designed its mini satellite datacentre constellation, dubbed Starmind, which comprises hundreds of thousands of “AI satellites”, with the first iteration known as AI1. Each satellite will carry up to 250 kilowatts of compute payload (the systems are AI chip agnostic), be powered by solar energy and use liquid-cooling techniques that radiate the heat produced “into the vacuum of space”, according to SpaceX. The Starmind satellites will receive and transfer data via high-bandwidth wireless optical connections to the Starlink broadband constellation which, in turn, connect to the earth via ground stations and customer dishes. SpaceX executives noted during the company’s recent earnings call that the first Starmind satellites are due to be in orbit in 2027.

With UK government data showing that malicious cyber activity costs UK organisations an estimated £14.7bn every year, BT has unveiled Cyber Prepared UK, a nationwide programme of in-person and online sessions designed to “increase the nation’s resilience by transforming the way Britain’s small businesses respond to growing cyberattacks.” According to the UK telco, AI has helped to drive a 500%-plus increase in “malicious cyber scans – where criminals probe businesses for weaknesses in their defences” over the past year. BT is also now detecting approximately 28,000 active malicious scanners across its networks, an increase of one-third since 2025. The sessions will start early next year and, by the end of 2028, BT aims to deliver 100,000 hours of cyber resilience training, “providing big-business security expertise to the small businesses that power the economy, helping to establish the UK as a global leader in national cyber preparedness”. The programme is backed by partners such as the National Cyber Security Centre, Microsoft, Anthropic, CrowdStrike, Samsung, Google, TrustLayer, Xero, Immersive and Fortinet. Jon James, CEO at BT Business, stated: “UK businesses are on the cyber frontline every day, facing ever more challenging threats. BT protects more businesses than any other network, and is stepping up to help every British small business to be cyber prepared, with a national programme offering a combination of realistic cyber-simulations and training.”

Still with BT… Following successful trials in North London earlier this year, BT’s EE division has upgraded its mobile network infrastructure across all of the UK’s capital with Ericsson’s AI-native Scheduler for Link Adaptation technology. According to the operator, the move has “increased average download speeds by 26%” and improved the spectral efficiency of EE’s network by more than 13%, enabling it to carry more data over existing airwaves.” Ericsson’s technology “works by using advanced artificial intelligence to optimise how data is transmitted across the mobile network. By continuously adapting to changing network conditions, the technology helps improve speeds and capacity, supporting a more consistent experience for customers using data-intensive applications, such as streaming, gaming and video calling,” noted BT. Reza Rahnama, MD of mobile networks at BT, said: “By harnessing the power of AI, we’re delivering faster speeds and a smoother mobile experience for people across London, without the need for new hardware. This is another great example of how we’re using cutting-edge innovation to get more from our network, building on EE’s position as the UK’s leading mobile network and ensuring our customers continue to benefit from the very best connectivity.”

International operator Colt has brought forward the launch of new 800G wavelength services from 2027 to now to “help businesses meet the huge demand for capacity generated by AI workloads.” Spanning key routes across Europe, Asia and the US, including vital transatlantic subsea connections, the 800G services “bring ultra-high-capacity connectivity to some of the world’s most important digital corridors,” the operator noted in this announcement. Joe Scattareggia, Colt’s executive VP of infrastructure sales, noted: “AI is driving massive demand for capacity, and hyperscalers and neoscalers need to scale at incredible speed. GPU-intensive AI workloads require huge amounts of bandwidth, low latency and consistent performance, and there’s no time to wait for capacity to catch up. We’ve invested in 800G across our global infrastructure and now customers can order that capacity when they need it, helping them move fast and scale as AI demand grows.”

Industry body Connect Europe (formerly the European Telecommunications Network Operators’ Association, or ETNO) has welcomed the European Commission’s proposed Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA), unveiled earlier this year, as a “major opportunity to strengthen Europe's technological sovereignty and build a competitive cloud and AI ecosystem,” that supports the EC’s “proposed four-level sovereignty framework,” which defines cloud and AI sovereignty comprising four assurance levels. At the same time, Connect Europe has also proposed three priorities for the EC as related to CADA, namely: To turn sovereignty into “real market opportunities” for the providers of sovereign European cloud and AI solutions and so help European providers scale and compete; to support European cloud providers of all sizes, with smaller datacentres (including edge facilities run by telcos) also able to benefit from faster permitting and investment incentives; and to “match ambition with investment, affordable energy and sustainability. Europe’s cloud and AI ecosystem needs sustained funding, simpler rules, faster grid connections and affordable low-carbon energy.” Alessandro Gropelli, director general of Connect Europe, noted: “Telecom operators are ready to help build and scale European cloud. Sovereignty needs customers and investment anchored in public procurement, not new mandates for private companies.” All of these topics will be discussed in depth at the forthcoming Digital Sovereignty Forum event in London on 2 December, which will kick off with a keynote on-stage interview with Natalie Black, the group director for infrastructure and connectivity at UK regulator Ofcom.

Singtel and the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech Singapore) are to deploy the Open Digital Platform (ODP) and “explore AI-enabled smart-building applications” at the telco’s new corporate headquarters, One Comcentre, which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2028, the telco announced. The collaboration will bring together Singtel’s advanced 5G+ (5G standalone) connectivity, network intelligence and AI capabilities with ODP, “a domain-agnostic integration platform co-developed by GovTech Singapore and JTC Corporation that enables diverse systems and applications, such as robots and building systems to connect, exchange data and interoperate through common interfaces,” noted the telco. It added: “A key focus of this initiative will be enabling trusted and secure interactions between autonomous robots, AI systems and smart building infrastructure… Envisioned as a flagship AI-native intelligent building, One Comcentre will be the first building to deploy the telco-enhanced ODP, demonstrating how intelligent technologies can improve operational efficiency, security, sustainability and occupant experiences, with the potential for wider adoption across Singapore’s buildings and smart districts.”

– The staff, TelecomTV