The European Commission (EC) is to build a €50bn Sovereign Tech Equity Fund (STEF) that will make “large-scale equity investments” in European “critical technology” developers with the aim of ensuring that European Union (EU) member states develop and retain their expertise and capabilities in key sectors, such as quantum computing, AI, cybersecurity and more.

The fund is linked to, and was announced alongside, the EC’s new Quantum Act, which it describes in this press release as “a new framework to help turn Europe’s quantum research into products and services, strengthen supply chains and prepare Europe's digital systems for post-quantum cryptography.”

The Quantum Act has three pillars: Research excellence; bringing quantum technology into use; and keeping systems and supplies secure. “These will be delivered through the Quantum Europe Framework Initiative, which will bring together EU and national programmes around shared priorities for research and industry,” noted the EC.

In an effort to keep supplies secure, the EC wants to do what it can to foster R&D in Europe and retain the region’s cutting-edge tech talent – about one-third of the world’s quantum startups are based in Europe, but they currently attract only about 5% of global quantum private funding (US quantum startups attract 50%).

So the EC is creating the STEF to help support local initiatives. It says it will work with the European Investment Bank Group, EU member states and private investors “to swiftly establish the Sovereign Tech Equity Fund for the financial support of technologies that are essential for the Union’s technological sovereignty and economic security,” it noted in its official announcement.

“No company should be obliged to leave Europe due to a lack of finance,” stated Henna Virkkunen, the EC’s executive VP for tech sovereignty, security and democracy, as she unveiled the Quantum Act and its associated fund during a press conference held on 25 November, adding that “together with AI, cloud and chips, quantum completes our strategic approach to Europe’s technological sovereignty.”

She noted: “Europe faces a challenge… we do not have enough strategic growth capital and equity, and this is especially true in capital-intensive industries, such as quantum. With the Quantum Act we are creating the legal basis to set up a Sovereign Tech Equity Fund to ensure access to innovative funding instruments not only for quantum technologies, but more widely for all critical technologies which are necessary for our tech sovereignty and economic security. The fund will focus on large-scale direct equity investments in strategic technologies, filling a critical gap in our financing toolbox, complementing existing instruments such as the Scaleup Europe Fund. We want quantum technologies developed in Europe to be manufactured here and used here, while strengthening our security and preparing for a quantum-safe future.”

Show me the money!

While the announcement doesn’t mention any financial numbers, and the EC hasn’t allocated a budget for the STEF, the EC noted that the fund should be “operational” by the start of the next multiannual financial framework (MFF), which will run from 2028 to 2034, and Virkkunen provided some ballpark numbers during the press conference.

“Some of our member states have their own smaller sovereign funds, but when we speak about these kinds of critical technologies, often we need hundreds of millions of [euros] investments – we have to pool our resources in Europe. So we want to build a fund and our target scale is €50bn… [that] should be the sufficient starting point.”

With the fund in place, Virkkunen believes the EU critical technology sector can mobilise total investment levels of €400bn to €500bn, which is the level needed “to really support our tech sovereignty in the coming years.”

And which companies will be eligible?

“The starting point is that our public procurement is open only for European Union-controlled entities and to our international partners, fully respecting our international obligations,” noted Virkkunen.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV