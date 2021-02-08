Twisted pair still has a copper-bottomed future

In 1897, the American writer, Mark Twain, was in London when he was told that a US paper had published his obituary. In response he sent a telegram saying: "The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated." The same can be said of predictions of the demise of copper cabling. Its imminent death has been foretold for decades but it's still with us, still strong, secure and reliable. Despite the spread of fibre optics and the ubiquity of wireless communications, wireline is a venerable but still vital technology.

Indeed, cell phone networks could not function without twisted-pair copper cables. The same is true of copper-wire-based data centre environments, in enterprise solutions, intelligent building systems, industrial networks and in domestic premises. The fact is that copper cables, fibre optics and wireless used together form systems and very fast network applications that are considerably bigger than are their individual parts.

In its latest edition, UK magazine Inside_Networks has a thought-provoking feature on the longevity and continued utility of copper cabling in even the most cutting edge comms systems and applications. The article points out that copper cable is a cost-effective solution under a wide variety of circumstances where high-bandwidth capabilities are required, is backward compatible and, a real bonus this, can transmit power to remote devices.

The ability of copper cable to deliver power to end devices is of great interest in providing services to multiple building systems because the cost-effective power/bandwidth combination is very attractive over existing infrastructure. Meanwhile, powered fibre cable, where optical fibres provide high-data-rate transmission over long distances and copper conductors enable power supply, are growing in popularity. With so many millions of buildings already literally embedded with copper wires, the old medium remains cheap and reliable, so why get rid of it and have to bear the cost of deploying a more expensive solution for what might be no more than a limited incremental benefit?

The Category 8 cabling specifications currently in use provides four times the bandwidth of its predecessor Category 6A and permits data transmission speeds of up to 40 Gb/s in cable runs of between five and 30 metres. Valerie Maguire, Distinguised Engineer at US data centre, LAN and Intelligent Buildings specialist, Siemon, points out that "the fastest speed supported by twisted-pair copper cabling over 100 metres is 10 Gb/s (10GBASE-T). Operation over this reach in addition to market availability and an installed base, will be key to successful adoption of new four-pair Ethernet technology."

She adds, "Looking to the future, higher transmission speeds can be supported over balanced twisted-pair cabling if more complex encoding, higher signalling rates and improved noise and echo cancellation and even different modulation schemes…. are employed. One thing's for sure, today's balanced twisted-pair shielded copper cabling systems have tremendous capacity and are here to stay whatever tomorrow brings."

In the same Inside_Networks piece, Piers Benjamin of Corning Optical Networks says, "Ultimately, while emerging smart connected building infrastructures will become more and more reliant on optical fibre there is still a place for copper. It remains a compelling medium for the last point-to-point connection to a device. However, limitations of copper solutions in terms of bandwidth, power handling and distance mean networks should be designed to push the fibre to copper transition point."