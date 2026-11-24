Should UK universities seek to commercialise their research by spinning out as many fast-growing, high-tech startups as possible? Many think so, but University College London (UCL)’s Professor Polina Bayvel, an optical networking specialist of global repute, has an alternative view and believes the tech spin-out approach being taken across the UK right now is the wrong one.

Professor Bayvel isn’t just being contrarian – she has good reason to hold her views.

The academic – her full title is Dame Professor Polina Bayvel, DBE, FREng, FRS, Professor of Optical Communications and Networks at UCL – is world renowned for her many contributions to the development of high-bandwidth, multi-wavelength optical communications networks. In 1994, she founded the Optical Networks Group (ONG) at UCL, the UK’s first academic systems engineering group dedicated to optical communications and networks. The ONG is committed to research on the fundamental properties of light and how it can be used to generate, carry, route and process data for different applications.

Professor Bayvel was a pioneer in the design and development of new concepts in optical network architecture that have since been widely adopted internationally and implemented in commercial systems and networks, which form the foundational underpinning of the internet. She is also researching wireless/optical convergence and, presumably to ring the changes for a bit of different ‘light relief’ from time to time, is delving into the use of AI in advanced connectivity solutions. She was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2017 New Year’s Honours List for services to engineering, and Dame Commander of the Order of British Empire (DBE) in the 2026 New Year’s Honours List.

In essence, she and her team focus on technologies and methodologies to maximise the speed and capacity of optical fibre transmission systems and also study capacity-limiting optical nonlinearities and their mitigation. Nonlinearity in fibre optic networks refers to the phenomenon where the optical refractive index and the functionality of a fibre changes in proportion to the intensity of the light passing through it, rather than responding in a strictly linear way. (As light in optical transport networks is massively confined inside a tiny glass core and is transmitted over long distances, high optical power levels naturally create extreme intensities of light and this impacts on how the fibre interacts with the signal and results in phase distortions, pulse broadening, crosstalk and power loss that limit maximum data transmission capacity.)

Additionally, by virtue of her position within academe in general and UCL in particular, Professor Bayvel has to navigate a route between the demands and disciplines of applied research and the requirement to help expedite the spin-out of such research into for-profit commercial enterprises.

She is not alone in having to do so: The UK’s university research sector has been identified as increasingly important to the nation’s macro-economic success, with successive governments aggressively promoting entrepreneurial activity within universities to create and launch market-ready, independent companies with genuine scalability and high-growth potential.

In favour of spin-outs but against the current method

However, Professor Bayvel’s scepticism over the current impetus to spin out as many new enterprises as possible as quickly as possible stands in contrast to the gung-ho enthusiasm exhibited by many other academics.

She told TelecomTV, “I’m not against spin-outs. Far from it. I understand the need to translate research into economic benefits. But the method by which that need is being implemented right now, I think, is wrong. Incentives for universities and their TTOs [technology transfer offices] are different to the incentives for academics. TTOs, as set up currently, are good at box ticking… but where there is too much spin-out activity, as there is now, the labs and the research groups themselves are not necessarily benefitting.”

Her argument runs thus. “The responsibilities of academics have always been to teach and research at the highest possible levels. Now there is a third responsibility, which is for them to commercialise research, and that means the research must have a practical end. I am not against that in any way – after all, so many technologies we have developed have gone into multiple companies. My problem with commercialisation is that it is implemented in isolation… without any background understanding of the incubation period of the technology. In the past, we would be dealing with one or two startups and spin-outs at a time, we are now dealing with hundreds of them. People say, ‘Isn’t it fantastic, so many start-ups?’ But little thought has been given to how the entire process should be implemented.”

Professor Bayvel continues: “It ought not to be the case that we [researchers] should not benefit from commercialisation until it’s some 10 years down the line and we have been through three generations of massively expensive equipment.”

She adds that the problem is not insurmountable, though, because basically it is a structural matter and could be solved by universities requiring venture capitalists or other investors in a prospective spin-out to commit some 10% or 20% of the money raised to the incubating research group. That, she says, “would be to everyone’s benefit” because the research groups really should be incentivised along with other interested parties and “that’s not happening at the moment”. Professor Bayvel stresses that whilst “applied research can be applied immediately or down the line”, it is ultimately research, “not commercialisation activity.”

Potential for damage to the very fabric of research

The notion and practice of technology transfer is hardly new to UCL. The university has been actively involved in both ad hoc and planned knowledge exchanges with other learned institutions for about 200 years and, in 1993, formalised its commercialisation and technology-transfer interests into a distinct organisation, UCL Business Ltd. Earlier this year, in July 2026, it was officially reorganised and rebranded and became UCL Ventures, an independent TTO that is a wholly owned subsidiary of UCL.

The remit of UCL Ventures is to “provide the specialist commercialisation, intellectual property, venture creation, licensing and investment support that has underpinned UCL’s track record as one of the UK’s leading universities for research translation and spin-out formation.” At the launch of UCL Ventures, the company’s CEO, Dr. Anne Lane, said: “Commercialisation is no longer simply about creating companies or licensing intellectual property. It is about building the right route for each idea to reach the people who need it. That might mean a spin-out, a licence, a social venture, an investor partnership or a collaboration with industry.”

UCL is rightly celebrated for the breadth and depth of its knowledge exchange activities and was recently recognised by Research England, which funds and supports research and knowledge exchange across higher education bodies in England, in its sixth Knowledge Exchange Framework report (KEF6) as one of the premier UK universities whose work supports economic growth and promotes innovation across the UK in ways that have positive effects on the broader British economy and wider society.

The KEF6 report assesses the progress UCL is making, according to a set of criteria including partnerships, working with communities, student start-ups and commercial spin-out ventures. It concludes that such activities are central to the UCL ethos and its stated mission to translate new ideas and research into real-world use. It awarded UCL top marks in areas including intellectual property and commercialisation, research partnerships and working with business.

Professor Bayvel stresses that “everything we do is focused on innovation, but I am with Sir Paul Nurse, the president of the Royal Society, in his response to the recent annual budget statement in the UK parliament,” she noted. In that response, the Nobel laureate echoed sentiments very similar to those held by Bayvel when he said, “It is good to see the government embrace the spirit of innovation in the UK… the challenge for the government is to take the long-term view, not only in supporting the later stages of applying scientific knowledge but also by ensuring that we do not strangle the discovery science that drives it.”

As Professor Bayvel told TelecomTV, “Discovery science is what I call fundamental research – both [terms] can be applied. I, too, worry that the current approach provides the wrong incentive… for a lab of eight research leads, the university and the government would prefer to see eight start-ups rather than one… as their measure [of success] is the number of start-ups and amount of money raised.”

She added that while recognition of UCL’s remarkable history in fostering scientific innovation is welcome and gratifying, there is a major question still to be answered – namely, how do you measure success?

“Is it solely in terms of the number of spin-outs and startups and the amount of money raised, which are the criteria defined by the Royal Academy of Engineering that assesses and tracks the relative success, growth and value of UK university spin-out companies through its annual Spotlight on Spinouts reports? That’s fine, but for UCL, most such companies are incubated in UCL labs and while, perhaps, two or three individuals will directly benefit [from a spin-out], a laboratory research group comprises 30 to 40 people, and they will not see any benefit from the spin-out for years to come, if ever.”

She adds that there is a general expectation, or at the very least an anticipation, that more than a handful of people will benefit at exit when a startup company is sold, hopefully for big money. However, she points out, “An exit may not be achieved for a decade or more and, after all, people do have to eat every day. Furthermore, when spin-outs come, they may well take people away from the very grant that helped pay for the research. They will join the spin-out and that can actually have the effect of destroying the very fabric of the research itself – and what will happen when the prime movers of the research themselves leave? Who will replace them?”

Professor Bayvel continued: “Meanwhile, we still have to raise research funds. It’s a vitally necessary, continuously ongoing process. We are a hardware group, and most startups and spin-outs are software. Hardware research is tremendously expensive. University research groups are in competition with massive conglomerates, such as Ciena, Nokia and NTT, and we need funds for state-of-the-art equipment that can cost millions of pounds to continue our research. That’s why I spent the summer writing grant applications.” She will spend the autumn and winter months doing the same, in addition to her other duties.

Over many years now, Professor Bayvel has fostered and overseen the translation of pioneering research into commercially viable technologies and has repeatedly demonstrated multiple advances in optical communications. Furthermore, in uncertain times she is helping to bolster Britain’s sovereign capabilities in digital comms, contributing to the development of industry standards and informing government policy on infrastructure capability, security and broadband delivery. That’s no mean feat.

As a pertinent and timely lesson, the recent 24-hour global Microsoft outage that knocked out Outlook email and messaging, prevented collaboration and AI via the defunct Teams and Copilot services, and took down Microsoft 365 apps and admin tools, caused massive disruption across more than 75 countries. Education, healthcare, government, policing, courts and aviation support was lost around the world and security tools failed.

The collapse of so many trusted services simultaneously caused many customers to question the ability of their provider companies to maintain essential operations when the cloud services they depend on suddenly become unavailable. It also demonstrated the danger and foolhardiness of relying on the services, security and resilience capabilities of a single communications solutions provider and highlighted the huge importance of optical networks in underpinning the digital comms infrastructure and the cloud.

In the second part of this feature, to be published soon, we will shed further light on Professor Bayvel’s career-long focus on the research and development of optical networking technology and her ongoing work that revolves around the biggest revolutionary development in fibre optics in 40 years.

– Martyn Warwick, Editor in Chief, TelecomTV