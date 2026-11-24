Only a few months after investment firm Keppel confirmed it was in discussions to sell Singapore’s third-largest telecom operator M1, in which Keppel has a controlling stake, to StarHub (the island state’s second-largest telco) a deal has been agreed, with StarHub set to acquire M1 in a stock deal worth 1.36bn Singapore dollars (US$1.05bn).

StarHub will issue about 651.7 million new shares to M1’s shareholders, representing about 27.4% of StarHub’s enlarged share capital: Keppel will end up with a stake of 23% in the combined company.

The acquisition, if approved and completed, will create an operator offering mobile, broadband and digital services to consumers and enterprises that will have a total of 4.1 million customers, annual revenues (based on the 12 months to the end of June this year) of about S$2.6bn (US$2bn) and annual EBITDA of S$500m (US$388m).

Singtel, Singapore’s largest operator, currently boasts more than 4.5 million customers and annualised revenues of around S$3.7bn (US$2.87bn). Simba Telecom, which had been due to merge with M1 in a deal that collapsed earlier this year, has about 1.4 million mobile customers.

Starhub said the merger will “create a larger, more efficient business with greater capacity to improve customer experiences and invest in resilient networks, AI-ready capabilities and future innovation,” and result in operating expenditure “synergies” worth S$1.1bn (US$853m).

It added: “As AI adoption accelerates, Singapore will need secure connectivity and digital infrastructure that can support new services at scale. By combining their network, enterprise and digital capabilities, StarHub and M1 will be better placed to support innovation across businesses, government and communities, and advance Singapore’s ambitions as a trusted digital economy.”

The deal will need to be approved by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority and Ministry of Digital Development and Information, as well as the shareholders of the respective operators.

Nikhil Eapen, CEO of StarHub, stated: “Thirty years ago, Singapore began liberalising its telecommunications market, and StarHub and M1 answered the call. As challengers, we gave Singaporeans greater choice, pushed the industry to compete and helped build one of the world’s best-connected and most competitive telecommunications markets. That chapter is now closing. Four operators competing for the same mature market will no longer deliver the infrastructure Singapore needs next, and consolidation is the answer. Bringing StarHub and M1 together is how two challengers become a builder of Singapore’s digital future. Singapore’s next decade will be shaped by the agility, quality and resilience of the digital infrastructure beneath it. We intend to build it.”

Matt Williams, CEO-designate of StarHub, added: “Bringing StarHub and M1 together gives us the scale to invest, creating powerful, secure and modern mobile and broadband networks for the whole of Singapore to serve those needs. Customers of both companies will experience this in the quality we deliver and through the innovation in products and services it enables.”

That’s not StarHub’s only M&A move, though. In a move linked with the M1 agreement, StarHub will acquire digital-first service provider Circles.Life, which has about 290,000 mobile customers.

And in October, StarHub acquired the mobile operation of MyRepublic for an unspecified sum, adding about 85,000 mobile customers in the process.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV