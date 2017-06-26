The 5G battleground for NFV, OpenStack and who gets to call the shots

Highlights from TelecomTV’s exclusive series of recent videos

The state of 5G development and readiness from 5G World

Continuing the momentum at NFV World Congress

And planning for the future at the OpenStack Summit

Mobile operators and technology vendors have always enjoyed something of a love-hate relationship. They need each other, but like any partnership, there are times when one side starts to assert its dominance – and the other side reacts accordingly. The vendors have long enjoyed the upper hand over operators; yes, they both play the price game and try and squeeze each other over margins, but ever since operators largely divested themselves of technology creation it has been up to their vendor “partners” to determine what products are made available.

Recent years have seen an initiative designed to loosen up the vendor “lock in” problem, using the disintermediation of hardware and software to reduce dependencies and encourage new entrants into the telecoms market. Hence virtualisation of network functions, the cautious acceptance of the open source software community and a move towards networking defined and controlled by software rather than proprietary hardware.

Has this been enough for operators to feel that the balance of power has swung back in their direction? Unlikely, if our recent coverage of issues at several major industry events is anything to go by. Yes, some operators feel more empowered, but they are determined to push harder and further, and the standardisation of 5G is becoming something of a battleground. Meanwhile, the established vendors continue to fear the worst – and you only have to glance at Ericsson recent financial and market updates to see why.

