BT's Quarterly results show a significant revenue drop

£8 billion remains wiped off BT's market value from Tuesday

Trust could be the significant factor

Today BT chief executive, Gavin Patterson, sought to sooth shareholders stunned by Tuesday’s revelation that BT had suffered a £530 million accounting fraud at BT Italy (see - BT announces £530 million loss through accounting irregularities, heads to roll).

Speaking at the release of BT’s third quarter results today, Paterson claimed that the ”situation is now under control, we have already appointed new management and as you would expect we are proactively providing assistance for the Italian authorities. Frankly I am angry that the integrity of BT has been undermined by the wrongdoing of a few individuals in one part of the business," he said.

But while a sudden and unexpected £530 million accounting black hole is a big deal, even for a company the size of BT, it doesn’t by itself warrant an instant 20 per cent drop in share value - a drop which has continued (and even got a little worse over the past three days).

For context BT’s quarterly results today reveal an underlying performance expected to generate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the region of £7.6 billion through the next financial year.

The Italian accounting ‘irregularities’ have caused BT to make total adjustments “relating to the investigation of our Italian business [of] £268 million for prior year errors… and a specific item charge of £245m for changes in accounting estimates (£145m in Q2 and £100m in Q3),” it stated today.

That has meant that BT’s third-quarter group results show a 37 per cent fall in pre-tax profits to £526 million.

So once the ‘adjustments’ and write-offs are out of the way, earnings per share will roll on just as before involving no significant long-term change as far as shareholders are concerned.

So why the catastrophic drop which wiped around £8 billion from BT’s market value?