Full year sales down 10 per cent and income down 86 per cent

Network sales fell 12 per cent in the year: stability now the goal

Ericsson's new CEO blames Apple for fall in profitability

And is ice hockey really the best metaphor for Ericsson’s predicament?

Not a good morning for Ericsson, whose new CEO had to put his name to a set of fourth quarter and full-year financial figures that disappointed the markets. Sales were down 11.4 per cent year-on-year for the quarter and down 9.8 per cent for the full year – although it could have been worse if it wasn’t for favourable exchange rates. Net income plummeted 123 per cent in Q4 and by 86 per cent for the year.

“The negative industry trends remained in the fourth quarter,” explained Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson. “However, sales were positively impacted by favourable currency exchange rates combined with hardware deliveries, previously planned for Q1 2017.”

What this means for 2017’s results is anyone’s guess – pulling sales forward into 2016 helped stem the decline slightly, but what’s going to happen this coming year? There will be a price to be paid somewhere along the line. Ekholm also had the brass neck to blame Apple for its woes:

“Profitability declined year-on-year following lower IPR licensing revenues mainly due to last year's agreement with Apple as well as increased restructuring charges,” he said.

When will these legacy vendors come to terms that they all lost out to Apple, when Apple was practically down and out. They were once leaders in mobile and emerging smartphones, but played their hands very badly and lost. Let’s hope they don’t play the virtualisation game as badly, as there’ll be no coming back from that.

Meanwhile, Ericsson slashed its 2016 shareholder dividend by 73 per cent as it explained that the industry is “going through a period of rapid change”. As a consequence, it says it is reviewing its priorities in order to set the future direction of the company. A process that seems to drag on and on.

“In the near term, stability will be key to establishing a strong base for future growth,” said Ekholm. “This means prioritising profitability over growth, but also to diligently continue to work on efficiency and effectiveness across all operations. This can and will ensure that we remain at the forefront of technological development.”