OpenStack's move into the radio access network will ensure that it will be "everywhere" in 5G

Tapio Tallgren says OpenStack will be "everywhere in future" and will have a major role to play in 5G because it is now a part of the core network and is already moving into the radio network. Radio access in 5G means that there will continue to be physical equipment at base stations and therefore the need will be to provide as much functionality in the radio access network cloud as possible - and that means the provision of so-called 'edge' clouds or local clouds that will be connected to and cover several call towers or radio heads.

Filmed at: OpenStack Summit, Boston, 2017