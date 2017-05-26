Will OpenStack be a part of 5G?
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eL4LVv6YW7M?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
David Aronchick. Product Manager, Google
For CSPs the pressing need is for a lightweight, low-cost solution to permit the network slicing and additional services needed for the deployment of 5G. OpenStack provides the ability to standardise on a single platform. That's why the world's biggest CSPs are investing so heavily, and simultaneously, in OpenStack. It's a big vote of confidence.
Filmed at: OpenStack Summit, Boston, 2017
