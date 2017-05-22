Fullscreen User Comments
What doesn't kill me makes me stronger

By Martyn Warwick
NFV World Congress 2017-05-22T10:52:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-oH5f50ywGs?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Patrick Lopez, VP Networks Innovation, Telefónica

Telefonica's Patrick Lopez says that for CSPs the network transformation journey can be a long and painful one as they strive to change themselves to provide their subscribers with a unique, entirely new, automated, differentiated and competitive customer experience. It is a complex and costly process and he is concerned that despite the many commitments to "openness" CSPs are placing too much reliance on vendors and their 'castles in the air' promises.

Filmed at: NFV World Congress 2017

