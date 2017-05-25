Verizon: Remember, the network is everywhere, not just in the data centre
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dSyj6JboxRs?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Beth Cohen, New Product Strategist, SDN/NFV Product Management, Verizon
'Neutron' is an OpenStack project whose purpose is to provide NaaS (Networking as a Service) between interface devices managed by other OpenStack services. Beth Cohen says that whilst OpenStack is of major importance to Verizon and Neutron is a laudable effort, OpenStack is struggling with it, not least because it is very data-centre-centric and needs to be moved over to a WAN-centric model as quickly as possible. She says, "The network is everywhere, it is massively distributed not just limited to the data centre environment." We should remember that.
Filmed at: OpenStack Summit, Boston, 2017
