Verizon: Remember, the network is everywhere, not just in the data centre

'Neutron' is an OpenStack project whose purpose is to provide NaaS (Networking as a Service) between interface devices managed by other OpenStack services. Beth Cohen says that whilst OpenStack is of major importance to Verizon and Neutron is a laudable effort, OpenStack is struggling with it, not least because it is very data-centre-centric and needs to be moved over to a WAN-centric model as quickly as possible. She says, "The network is everywhere, it is massively distributed not just limited to the data centre environment." We should remember that.

Filmed at: OpenStack Summit, Boston, 2017