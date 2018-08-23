Telcos mark up competition and technology change as major business risks

Increasing competition and the arrival of new, and potentially disruptive, technologies is giving the telecoms industry the jitters, according to Consultancy UK. It claims that, according to a study undertaken by BDO, telcos’ perception of their business risks has heightened over the past two years.

Has there ever been a time since the early 1980s when telcos weren’t being told that they should be bracing themselves for “a period of upheaval as new technologies, new competitors and new expectations from consumers disrupt tried and tested ways of working”?

It all seems pretty familiar stuff to me. Perhaps it would be easier to ask whether there’s ever been a period of relative equilibrium when telcos weren’t facing turmoil and rapid change? No I can’t think of one either.

Having said that, 2018 does seem to be a particularly turbulent moment for the industry. According to BDO’s survey, telcos are increasingly exercised about two familiar areas of grief: firstly, ‘competition’ concerns are cited by 76 per cent of telcos asked, 16 percentage points up from the 60 per cent which cited them in the same survey in 2016.

The ‘fast arrival of new tech’ gets a similar boost: 55% cited this in 2016, that’s gone up by 14 points to to 69% now.