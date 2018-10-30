Are we finally ready for the Cloud Native reality?

With so much transformation work focused on the virtualisation of network functions, where does that leave CSPs, especially with increasing discussion around clouds and their integration. Martin Taylor of Metaswitch has spoken many times in recent years about the need for the industry to take a “Cloud Native” approach and here we are again, but this time it looks like the rest of the industry has finally caught up. Are conditions now right for the industry to finally embrace cloud native, and does it mean more than simply replacing VNFs with redesigned cloud native network functions? Also, how do microservices and containers fit into this new network architecture? And is all of this reappraisal resulting in telcos becoming more “open”?

Filmed at SDN NFV World Congress, The Hague, Netherlands, October 2018