Smart cities are only as smart as those that build them

We hear a lot about Smart Cities and the manifold benefits they will bring to their citizens. We hear rather less about the problems and vulnerabilities inherent to Smart City systems and processes. It's a matter of extrapolation from the small and personal to the big and citywide. We all know that just about every consumer smart device has susceptibilities that can lay it open to hacking and cyber attacks.

It doesn't matter whether its a phone, a tablet, a laptop, a router, a smart toothbrush, a smart TV, a smart vacuum cleaner, a smart thermostat, a digital virtual assistant, a baby monitor, a garage door remote control or any other of a myriad of so-called smart devices that we are being cajoled, pushed and pummelled into buying.

The same applies at municipal level. Vulnerabilities abound in citywide smart systems but the consequences of their being hacked will be much farther reaching and potentially much more devastating than an attack on an individual consumer smart device (although citywide and even national cyber attacks can be originated via compromised consumer devices such as unprotected smart thermostats).

And. of course, macro scale municipal systems can be attacked and data compromised too and scientists from IBM X-Force Red Security and the Austin, Texas-headquartered cyber security company Threatcare have been co-operating to stress-test a range of smart city systems and devices and their report makes for disturbing reading.

The specific goal of the research was to assess the likelihood of what is called a “supervillain-level” attack from a great distance and the team found 17 "zero-day" vulnerabilities in four different smart city systems. Eight of the 17 were classed as 'critical severity'. (The term ‘zero-day’ refers to an unknown software vulnerability that the developer has only just become aware of and therefore, and obviously, no patch or update to correct the vulnerability has been released leaving a hacker free to run amok in a system).